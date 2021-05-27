Monocarbon carbon fiber business card holder review

After seeing what the team at Lava did with the Lava Me Pro Guitar, we knew to expect big things from the company in the future. We still weren’t quite prepared for the revolutionary new LAVA ME 2. It’s built around the same stylish, injection-molded carbon fiber construction and hybrid acoustic / electric technology that put the brand on the map in the first place, but the LAVA ME 2 is lighter and easier to play. Even though it has a significantly more wallet friendly price tag, you still get the built-in preamp and speaker that allows you to deploy chorus, delay and reverb effects–without having to plug it in to anything. It’s also packing FlyNeck, a new type of intuitive guitar neck that makes any playing style comfortable and won’t strain your neck during long sessions. The LAVA ME 2 is available now in black, white, blue, orange and pink colorways.