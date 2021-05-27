Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

The El Paso Downtown Lions Club has volunteered to sponsor the transportation of the new male lion to the El Paso Zoo. Very apropos, don’t you think?. EPDT Lions Club began this venture in Aug 2020, after we learned the male Lion at the Zoo had passed away. The El Paso Zoo has to meet a tremendous amount of criteria when searching for a new Lion. When the zoo needs an animal or have a loss like this, they will look at the DNA of our females and decide on a viable male to basically “loan” us and which females he should breed with. The cost of the Lion is actually nothing, as he is on permanent loan to the Zoo. He also has a good disposition, has lived in 2 different prides so he is adaptable and he is a very handsome lion!