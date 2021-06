Ever since the Gamestop fiasco last year, more and more people are turning to stock trading to supplement their income, with the sector piquing the interest of south east asia’s youth. While companies like Robinhood in America and Groww in India have been witnessing exponential returns since the last year, stock trading is still in its nascent stages in a big part of the world. Pakistan, for example, is still learning the ropes of stocks, and leading the charge in the country is KTrade-the Robinhood of Pakistan. Today, the company has announced that it has raised $4.5Mn from global investors, as it continues to add more users everyday.