The Canon EOS R can come with the 35mm f1.8 IS STM for only $2,298. Despite the Canon EOS R5 being such a great camera, there’s something to be said for the original Canon EOS R. It’s small, lightweight, and incredibly durable. But what’s even better is it can come bundled with a 35mm f1.8 IS USM for a good price. This is probably one of the best lenses for the camera. It boasts image stabilization but not weather sealing. Regardless, the lens is fantastic and that sensor is still very good. So we found a few deals from Canon you’ll want to pay attention to right now.