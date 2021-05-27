Persistent Carlisle crook with 125 convictions burgled his aunt and uncle’s home

A persistent Carlisle crook stole watches while burgling his aunt and uncle’s home, and was wearing one when police caught up with him hours later. The couple were upstairs in their address, off Newtown Road in the city, when James Felton Queen sneaked inside on the late afternoon of April 21. When the couple came downstairs, they found a note from their 45-year-old nephew, who had pinched two mobile phones, a wrist watch, pocket watch and a bag of clothing.