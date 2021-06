A Fort Madison man faces a host of charges after a Friday night incident that included him ramming a patrol car. 65-year-old Jonny McDonnell was called in as a reckless and intoxicated driver Friday night around 9:40. Officers attempted to stop him on the 1700 block of Waterfront Drive in Iowa City by using their lights and sirens to get him to pull over, but he allegedly fled on Highway 6 for approximately 4 miles until tire deflation devices were deployed to stop him.