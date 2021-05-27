Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, CT

Wilton Warrior Words: The Beauty of 06897

By Elizabeth Connolly
wiltonbulletin.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly everyone that has grown up in Wilton holds a love-hate relationship with the small town life. Sometimes, nothing feels more suffocating than walking down the crowded halls of the high school with the same kids you’ve seen for the past sixteen years. I am nearly certain that my car has explored every single backroad in this town, and it is an impossible feat to make a “quick run” into the Village Market without getting entangled in five different conversations.

www.wiltonbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, CT
Wilton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warrior#Ct#Black Beauty#True Love#School Spirit#Natural Beauty#Team Spirit#Ct Coffee#Wilton Library#Wilton Pizza#Whs#Lilly#Woods#Home Sweet Home#Walking#Friends#Camaraderie#Family Tennis#Kids#Merwin Meadows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wilton, CTNorwalk Hour

Wilton High theater department 'Working' out a final performance

WILTON — Student thespians can breathe a sigh of relief this week as they finish up preperations for their long-anticipated performance of the musical, “Working.”. Months of perseverance and fundraising to the tune of over $25,000 will culminate in several outdoor performances on the North Field of Wilton High School this week at 8 p.m. on May 19, 20, 22 and 23, weather permitting. A rain date of May 24 will be used if one or more performances are affected by weather.
Posted by
Sports Radio 940

Downtown Danbury Glows At Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Fairfield, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Song Tae Kwon Do Academy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Song Tae Kwon Do...
Wilton, CTNew Haven Register

Gardening 'Swap Shop' launched by Cannon Grange in Wilton

Cannon Grange, Wilton’s oldest community organization, is launching “The Grange Exchange,” a free swap shop of heirloom gardening and nature books, plants and seeds. Cannon Grange has been educating and advocating for best practices and broad opportunities in local agriculture since its founding in the late 1800s. Although its membership has evolved from big agriculture to backyard farming and gardening, its mission remains the same: to support the community, with a focus on conserving our natural resources, being good stewards of our environment and supporting local, regenerative and sustainable agriculture.
Wilton, CTwiltonbulletin.com

Wilton nature center returns to save new crop of ducklings at Miller-Driscoll

WILTON — Why did the ducklings cross Route 33?. To get to a more natural habitat to ensure their long-term safety, Woodcock Nature Center’s Jennifer Bradhsaw said when she and Kris Zulkeski from KAZ Wildlife rescued a mother duck and her 10 baby ducklings last month from the courtyard just outside the Miller-Driscoll School in Wilton.
ctvisit.com

Pet-Friendly Places in Fairfield County

For the most part, our furry companions have endured the same isolation that we have over the past year; and with the change of seasons and a brighter outlook, Fido, Fifi, Felix, and friends are itching to get out, engage in some serious exercise, and see the sights. Fortunately, the Litchfield Hills are a pet-friendly place that welcomes four-leggers with open arms – to parks and campgrounds, hotels and inns, even restaurants, wineries, and distilleries (anybody have a St. Bernard?). So, if you’ve got a notion to explore, and want to bring your pet along on your travels, you won’t have any problems at all. Here are just a few of the many options in all categories (woof!).
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

“It Is Crazy”: The State of Wilton’s Real Estate Market

If you are a Wilton resident reading this, chances are you have at least one new neighbor on your block (or maybe you are the new neighbor, and if so, welcome!). Wilton’s residential real estate market has been running at full throttle for over a year now, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began sending a huge wave of singles, couples and families out of urban areas in a search for more room, a home office or remote learning space, and outdoor areas.
Wilton, CTNorwalk Hour

Library holds social with college creamery truck

With so many new people coming to town, the Wilton Library had its own idea of a Welcome Wagon in the form of the College Creamery truck, and a good old-fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday, May 8, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the library parking lot. All new...
Wilton, CTwiltonbulletin.com

Wilton Library book sale is back beginning May 20

After 13 months without book sales, the Wilton Library is once again able to open its doors for its Spring Book Sale fundraiser with appointments spanning from Thursday, May 20 to Tuesday, May 25, lasting from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. During the spring sale, items will be priced as marked.