Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Should the province pay people to get COVID-19 vaccination?

mountainviewtoday.ca
 11 days ago

The MountainviewToday.ca poll is a sampling of public opinion intended solely to allow our readers to express themselves on issues of the day. Its findings may not be representative of the general population of Mountain View or other areas.

www.mountainviewtoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#General Population#Express#Covid 19#Public Opinion#General Public#Mountainviewtoday Ca#Poll#Mountain View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado Statekunc.org

Will Paying People To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Work? What You Need To Know About Colorado’s Million Dollar Vaccine Sweepstakes

You may be familiar with the TV show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” Colorado has launched its own version, and all residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to win. The state announced it will give away $1 million weekly between June 4 and July 7, using federal CARES Act money that would have gone to vaccine advertising. But how well vaccine incentives actually work remains a bit of an open question.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Poll: Should grocery workers and delivery drivers get COVID-19 'hero pay' in Ohio?

A proposal to give Ohio first responders bonus pay for working through the pandemic has been introduced. Anna Starver, a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, reported first responders would receive $1,000 checks if they worked full-time and were not disciplined during the pandemic. Part-time first responders and volunteers firefighters would get $500 checks.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Connecticut Statedawsoncountyjournal.com

Critical Race Theory Will Take Over Connecticut Hospitals If Governor Signs Bill Declaring Racism A Health Crisis

Connecticut’s House of Representatives passed a bill this week declaring racism to be a public health crisis. The legislation, which passed 114-33 after going through the Senate in similar fashion, is now headed to the desk of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and, if it becomes law, is set to create task forces to study how systemic racism may impact health outcomes. The purported goal of the bill is to reduce medical outcome disparities by 70 percent, and it will require bias trainings for doctors who work with pregnant or post-partum women and establish programs to recruit more non-white people to work in health care.
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Why Isn’t Health Data Available Where It’s Needed Including Public Health?

I often talk to patients who wonder why their healthcare data isn’t following them. Many patients just assume that the healthcare interoperability problem has been solved and that the data from their doctor or a lab or imaging center is going to be shared between doctors, specialists, and whomever needs it in healthcare. Plus, from a public health perspective they think this information is available to public health agencies as well.
Worldthaienquirer.com

The government’s 2021 vaccination plan explained

Thailand is set to launch its vaccination drive with locally produced vaccines on June 7 despite reports of shortages and distribution concerns. However, the government says that any shortages will be made up with imported vaccines and that all that have registered to receive their jabs will be able to do so without delay.
Congress & Courtsruralradio.com

Judge: US Can’t Delay Challenge to Public Land Coal Sales

A U.S. judge has rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to delay a lawsuit from several states and environmental groups that would end sales for coal mining leases on federal lands. The coal program was temporarily shut down under President Barack Obama because of concerns about climate change. It was revived...
Park County, WYmybighornbasin.com

Park County Public Health: Vaccination Before Expiration

With Wyoming and Park County “seemingly” free of COVID-19, there’s a new effort to ensure an ample supply of vaccinations doesn’t go to waste this summer. Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton is once again working on getting the word out about vaccinations. As has been the case for several months, there is an ample supply and dwindling demand.