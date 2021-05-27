Cancel
Gregg County, TX

Answer Line: Jury duty spares no one

By Jo Lee Ferguson jferguson@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 18 days ago

QUESTION: Do judges get called for jury duty? What about people who work in the district attorney’s office?. ANSWER: The short answer is yes. The long answer is that the list of potential jurors is provided to the county every two years by the Secretary of State’s office. That list consists of “those individuals in the county that are registered to vote, hold a Texas driver’s license, or hold a Texas identification card. Citizens on the list are randomly selected and mailed a summons to report for jury service,” the Texas courts website says.

