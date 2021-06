FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets. !!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% off) Canon has decided to tease us once again with a little more information about the forthcoming Canon EOS R3. This time around they give us a little more, but we still don’t know what the sensor size is. We now know how many card slots, that it will shoot 4K oversampled video, and have a few other bells and whistles. The things not answered as of yet, including the sensor size would be price and release date. How will it match against the Sony a1, or Canon 1DX Mark III or EOS R5? I guess time will tell.