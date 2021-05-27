Cancel
Boonville, MO

Libberts lead Blair Oaks past Boonville in Class 4 Sectional, 6-0

Boonville Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Libbert cousins did everything they could to move Blair Oaks into the next round of the state playoffs Tuesday night at Twillman field in Harley park. Wil Libbert, the MVP of the Tri-County Conference as a sophomore, pitched six innings of shutout baseball while striking out 12 batters and giving up only four hits. As for Lane Libbert, the senior shortstop went 3-for-4 in the game with two singles, a lead-off home run in the first inning and three RBIs to lead Blair Oaks past Boonville 6-0.

