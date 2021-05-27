Libberts lead Blair Oaks past Boonville in Class 4 Sectional, 6-0

The Boonville Pirates golf team had a tough day in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament Monday at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph by finishing in 14th place. While closing out the season at 3-11 overall, Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the golfers did not finish the season the way they wanted but made some good gains in the middle of the season. “We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year at the beginning of the season,” VanderLinden said. “This was the first season for 11 of the golfers. We were setting personal best individual and team scores before we went two weeks without playing. This happened right before the conference and district tournaments. I want to thank all the parents, sponsors and athletes for the season. The kids worked at getting better at a very difficult sport.”