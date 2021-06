The Military Secondary School celebrated the graduation of its first batch of students, under the patronage and attendance of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs HE Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces HE Lt General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim also attended the ceremeony at the school’s field in Miqdam Camp. The number of the students in this batch reached 116 divided into three major specialisations — Air Force, Navy, and Cyber Security. The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of ranking officials from the Armed Forces, as well as the students’ guardians. (QNA)