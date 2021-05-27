Cancel
Relationships

Pregnant Halsey Sparks Marriage Rumors With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin are currently expecting their first child together, but could they be taking another major step in their relationship? After the expectant parents stepped out this week to run errands in Los Angeles, some fans seem to think the happy couple could be secretly married. Speculation...

popculture.com
Halsey
