Financial Reports

Pepkor earnings up 50% due to 'significantly lower level of debt'

albuquerqueexpress.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteinhoff-controlled Pepkor said it saw a 50.6% increase in headline earnings per share with revenue of R36.5 billion and a 18.5% growth in operating profit. On Thursday, the group said strong operational performance in addition to a significantly lower level of debt resulted in the growth of headline earnings per share for the six-month period ended 31 March 2021.

StocksInvestorPlace

Roblox Stock Is Looking to Level Up Again After Taking Earnings Hit

It’s as if the pandemic crisis last year wiped all investor rhyme and reason. Suddenly there’s no in-between and everything is extreme. The days of doing homework and investing in an idea are on hiatus. Take Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), for example. RBLX stock cannot sit still for more than a few days at a time. It is constantly rallying leaps and bounds, and in both directions.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Levels To Watch Ahead Of BlackBerry's Earnings Release

BlackBerry LTD. (NYSE: BB) shares are trading lower Thursday with earnings coming up scheduled to be released at the end of the day. Sell-side analysts are expecting BlackBerry’s loss per share to be near 5 cents on sales of $171.25 million. In the same quarter last year, BlackBerry announced EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $214 million.
StocksStreet.Com

Buy the Earnings Dip in Rite Aid? Here’s the Support Level to Watch

While the market was enjoying a slow grind higher on Thursday, Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report was not. Shares have declined about 15% after the company reported earnings. The stock has enjoyed a few meme-stock inspired rallies so far this year, but has not been exploding higher over the last month like AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report and others.
Retailthedetroitbureau.com

Ford Says Q2 Earnings Will Be “Significantly Better” Than Expected

Ford Motor Co. expects adjusted pre-tax second quarter earnings to not only exceed last year’s but also come in “significantly better” than what had been forecast originally. There is an asterisk to the announcement, however. Net income actually will be “substantially lower” than during the April-June quarter in 2020 due...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Buy or Sell GameStop on Earnings? Here's the Level It Must Hold

The volatility in GameStop (GME) - Get Report remains high, with shares down 13% and hitting new session lows. The moves came after the company reported earnings and in the midst of a strong rally for “meme stocks.”. Only this time, GameStop isn’t the leader of the meme-stock movement. One...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Fedex Up Ahead of Earnings Report

Investing.com -- FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rose almost 1% ahead of earnings. The delivery company is set to report earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter ended in May on sales of $21.46 billion, according to data compiled by Investing.com. FedEx has delivered stunning results since the pandemic hit in...
Marketscoinquora.com

BTC Trades at $41K Level, ETH and Altcoins Correct Lower

Bitcoin prices settled above the $40,000 level and trades near the $41,000 level. ETH failed to stay above the $2,600 level and struggles to trades near $2,650. BNB failed to surpass its $380 resistance level while SHIB rallied almost 24%. Today, Bitcoin prices settled above the $40,000 level and trades...
Medical & Biotechbiosimilardevelopment.com

New Report Shows Biosimilars Significantly Lowered Prices Of All Biologics

Competition from Biosimilars has Lowered Biologic Prices by Average of almost 56%, up to 150%. A new report from Xcenda demonstrates how biosimilars are significantly lowering the price of all biologics, or brand name reference biologics. The researchers examined the average sales price of the brand name reference biologics beginning two years before the first biosimilar competitor for each biologic entered the market. They then evaluated trended average sales price (ASP) amounts of the brand name reference biologics when the first biosimilar became available to determine how the introduction of biosimilar competition affects the ASPs for brand name reference biologic.
EconomyForkliftAction.com

Lower the effort, up the ROI

Our new 'NO FUSS' advertising packages are designed to offer great ROI without the usual demands on your time and resources. To learn more, just ask.
Income TaxValueWalk

How is coronavirus stimulus check similar or different from CTC?

A fourth stimulus check may never come, but a similar payment will start to hit the bank accounts of many starting next month. This new payment, called the Child Tax Credit (CTC), in many ways, is similar, as well as different from the coronavirus stimulus check. Coronavirus stimulus check and...
Businesslatinfinance.com

Oi Móvel dials up private debt deal

Brazilian mobile phone carrier Oi Móvel plans to sell BRL2 billion ($400 million) worth of debentures to a fund managed by local investment bank BTG Pactual as a sale to rivals TIM, Claro and Vivo pends regulatory approval, according to a securities filing. The non-convertible notes will mature in 16 months and pay the DI interbank lending rate plus 8% per year, the parent company Oi said in the filing on Monday. Oi entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2016 and agreed in December last year to sell.
RetailSawf News

Digital Business Transformation Market to Observe Significant Growth Due to Growing Demand | Capgemini, HCL, IBM, Oracle, Google

A fresh market research study titled Digital Business Transformation Market explores several significant facets related to Digital Business Transformation Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
Marketsciodive.com

How technical debt piles up

Organizations expand their tech stack as technologies evolve, often amassing technical debt in the name of faster deployment or annexing new services. Shutting down systems for upgrades is rarely an option, and the can often gets kicked down the road. "Managing technical debt is a little bit like keeping a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as inflation climbs to decade-high level

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2170 to 1.2189 * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.6% in May * Price of U.S. oil touches its highest level since October TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as domestic data showed consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade, with the currency steadying after falling on Tuesday to a near seven-week low. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% in May from 3.4% in April, driven by surging shelter and passenger vehicles prices, Statistics Canada said. That was slightly ahead of analyst expectations and the highest since May 2011. The Bank of Canada has said it expects inflation to ease later in the year as the statistical comparison to tanking prices last year diminishes and slack in the economy exerts downward pressure. With U.S. inflation also on the rise, investors were looking to the Federal Reserve policy statement at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) for signs of a response. Currency market activity was generally quiet ahead of the announcement. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2184 to the greenback, or 82.07 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2170 to 1.2189. On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level since May 6 at 1.2204. It has pulled back from a six-year high earlier this month at 1.2007. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, notched its highest level since October 2018 at $72.83 a barrel before pulling back to $72.10, supported by a recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year flat at 1.383%. On Monday, it touched a 3-month low at 1.365%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)