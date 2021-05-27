Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dead At Age 66

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the real vocalists behind the fake pop act Milli Vanilli has died. South Carolina-born singer John Davis was 66 years old and died Monday of COVID-19. His death was announced on Facebook by his daughter, Jasmin Davis. His greatest success came as an unseen voice for the German-based...

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Farian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Billboard 200#Greatest Hits#Real Milli Vanilli#American#Npr#Song#Girl#Daughter#Producer Frank Farian#Truth#Success#South Carolina Born
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Milli Vanilli Documentary ‘Girl You Know It’s True’ Set by MRC

Milli Vanilli is getting the documentary treatment. Luke Korem will direct the film, named after the pop duo’s hit single “Girl You Know It’s True.”. The film will chronicle the rise and fall of the most infamous Grammy winners in history. In 1987, German producer Frank Farian brought together immigrants...
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

B.J. Thomas Dies, Grammy and Oscar Winning Singer Was 78

It's a very sad day for the music world, as legendary singer B.J. Thomas has passed away. Known for a variety of hits including "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head" and "Hooked On a Feeling," Thomas had a voice that's been heard by millions of fans over the past several decades. Sadly, Thomas reportedly died on Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, due to complications from lung cancer. He was 78 years old.
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

Australian Music Centre appoints Catherine Haridy to replace John Davis as CEO

The Australian Music Centre has a new CEO following the departure of long-term leader John Davis. Haridy has worked in A&R for Warner Music and Festival Mushroom Records, as well as sitting on the boards of the Community Broadcasting Foundation, Parlour Gigs, Support Act, Music Victoria and the Association of Artist Managers. Most recently, she has been the executive director of the Association of Artist Managers.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Dionne Warwick Goes Online to Slam Rumors That She Was Dead

Music icon Dionne Warwick had the perfect comeback about news circulating that she was dead as she debunked it on her social media page. Dionne Warwick has shared her thoughts on the recent media misconception that surfaced, insinuating that she was dead. The star's disclaimer came in the form of a video on Twitter.
MusicStereogum

Stream Bbymutha’s New EP Bastard Tapes Vol. 3

Last year, upon the release of her massive 25-track debut album Muthaland, the gifted Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha announced that she was retiring from music, effective immediately. Fortunately, she hasn’t held herself to that. Earlier this year, Bbymutha released a new EP called Muthaleficent 2. Over the weekend, she dropped another one.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Adele's father has died

Adele’s estranged father, Mark Evans, has died aged 57 after a battle with bowel cancer, which he first revealed he was fighting in 2013. Adele’s father has died aged 57. Mark Evans, the estranged father of the ‘Hello’ hitmaker, has passed away after a battle with cancer. A source told...
CelebritiesEssence

Chris Rock Got His First Tattoo At 55 — With His Daughter

The star talks getting a Basquiat-inspired crown to match his eldest daughter, Lola. Actor and comedian Chris Rock waited until he was 55 years old to do a number a few things. That includes learning how to swim and getting his first tattoo, the latter of which, he didn’t do alone.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Nedra Ruffin, daughter of David Ruffin, dies of COVID-19

Nedra Ruffin, daughter of the late R&B singer and Meridian native David Ruffin of the Temptations, was described as loving, kind, sweet individual with a heart of gold. Ruffin, 58, died May 19 at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak as a result of complications from COVID-19. The Detroit resident attended Mumford...