ESPN proposes acceptable 49ers trade offer for Julio Jones

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 9 days ago
1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN went through an interesting exercise. Several of the site's team writers, including San Francisco 49ers beat reporter Nick Wagoner, played the roles of general managers for their respective teams and proposed offers for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. In this scenario, the 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans all made offers.

www.49erswebzone.com
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

