ESPN proposes acceptable 49ers trade offer for Julio Jones
ESPN went through an interesting exercise. Several of the site's team writers, including San Francisco 49ers beat reporter Nick Wagoner, played the roles of general managers for their respective teams and proposed offers for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. In this scenario, the 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans all made offers.www.49erswebzone.com