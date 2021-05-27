Shark Week to Kick Off in July With Most Hours of Programming Ever

Discovery Channel fans know that it isn't really summer until Shark Week kicks off, with the network confirming today that their beloved week-long celebration of the astounding fish will begin on July 11th and run through July 18th. Discovery also confirmed that, between the Discovery Channel proper and discovery+, this year will deliver audiences more shark-themed programs than ever before, capturing the awe-inspiring creatures in all-new ways. While the full details of the event have yet to be unveiled, knowing that it will be bigger than ever has fans already counting down the days. Stay tuned for details on Shark Week before it kicks off on July 11th.