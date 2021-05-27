Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sigourney Summer Teams in Busy First Week

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiving head first into the season is exactly what the Sigourney softball team is doing with six games in the first five days of the season. Through four outings the Savages sit at 2-2 after dropping a doubleheader to Fairfield, but coming back with a 9-5 win over Springville and 11-1 victory over Iowa Valley on back-to-back nights. Carly Goodwin led the offense against the Orioles going 3-for-4 with a home run and plating five runs. The freshman added three more hits last night and Kaylee Weber knocked in four tallies on a pair of hits. Madelynn Hornback tossed the win in the circle with five innings pitched giving up one run on four hits and striking out six.

www.kciiradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#The Circle#The Orioles#Innings Pitched#Striking Out#Home Run#Hits#Welcome Home#Iowa Valley 12 0#Back To Back Nights#Springville#Diving Head#Keokuk#Fairfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportspresspublications.com

Flowers first team All-OCCAC

Five Owens Comminity College baseball players, including sophomore infielder Andrew Flowers (Cardinal Stritch) have been named to the All-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference first and second team. Flowers is batting .311 (42 for 135) with 37 runs, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 RBIs, nine stolen bases and...
Waconia, MNhometownsource.com

Waconia boys lacrosse team competes in busy stretch

The Waconia boys lacrosse team bounced back from a pair of losses to Delano/Rockford and Becker to defeat Holy Family 22-10 May 13. “Another big week of lacrosse for our guys,” said coach Jared DeWolf. “We’ve had six games in the last two weeks so there hasn’t been a lot of time to catch our breath. We played a hard fought game against Delano on Monday and traveled to Becker on Tuesday for back to back games. We lost 8-7 in a barn burner. We had a great chance to tie it up late in the fourth quarter but came up short. Becker’s goalie made two huge saves at the end of the game to solidify the win.
Marshfield, MAwhitmanhansonexpress.com

A busy week of spring sports action

Baseball (4-0), behind a complete game from senior Bobby Marshall, rolled past Hingham, 7-2, on Tuesday, May 11. Marshall gave up no earned runs and stuck out five Harbormen. Hartford University-bound senior Danny Kent had three hits to spark the offense. … On Wednesday, sophomore Connor Sottak launched a pinch-hit, three-run home run as Pat Cronin’s squad topped Silver Lake, 6-2. … The Panthers capped a perfect 3-0 week with a 4-1 win over Marshfield on Friday. Senior captain Tommy Marshall drove in two in the victory.
Norwalk, IAkniakrls.com

Norwalk Summer Sports Begin This Week

The 2021 summer sports season begins this week, and with it, comes the first ever KNIA/KRLS broadcasts of Norwalk baseball and softball. The season begins Tuesday when the softball team heads to Huxley to take on Ballard. Pregame begins at 6:45 on 94.3 KNIA. More softball can be heard Wednesday...
Omaha, NEvoicenewsnebraska.com

Local teams complete historic week

OMAHA – The Sterling girls track and field team has made a habit out of developing good hurdlers and sprinters over the years. Two years ago, Nicole Harms carried the Lady Jets to a runner-up finish in girls track and field as she scored 34 of the Lady Jets’ 39 points. She finished first in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 […]
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Demon Summer Teams Open Season

It is opening day for the boys and girls of summer at Washington High School and KCII will bring you live play-by-play coverage of the softball team’s season opener. The softball squad will face off with the Bears of West Branch at home for a single game. The Demons are coming off of a 10-18 season in a shortened 2020 campaign, but ended the year strong with a regional final berth. They lost four players to graduation, but return their leading hitter in Kellie Dallmeyer. The senior recorded a .396 batting average and knocked in 24 runs last summer. Cara Linnenkamp returns in the circle after a 4.75 ERA last year and a Southeast Conference best 1.29 ERA in her sophomore season. West Branch was 7-9 out of the River Valley Conference and Nicki Henson is a dangerous slap hitter with a .500 batting average. Demon Head Coach Ben Obermann tells KCII Sports he wants to see no mental mistakes on opening night. “I want to see if we are doing things the right way. Are we rotating correctly on our bunt coverages, are we throwing through the cut, are we talking, do we have solid approaches at the plate? Physical mistakes are going to happen, but as long as the mental processing of situations is how we want it, we will be pleased.”
Ripon, CAescalontimes.com

Busy Week On Hardwood For Basketball Boys

Keeping up a hectic pace, the varsity basketball boys played three games this past week. They faced off against Central Valley in non-league play, then took on Ripon in Valley Oak League action. On Tuesday, they defeated Central Valley by a 73-62 final. “We maintained a pretty comfortable lead throughout;...
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

The Northeast three-sport athlete claimed three Class 2A state titles and a third-place finish at the state meet in Des Moines. Rickertsen won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.78 seconds, the 400-meter hurdles (1:03.43) and ran a leg on Northeast's 400 relay, which set a state record in 49.29 seconds. She also anchored the sprint medley relay as Northeast finished second as a team.
Baseballkniakrls.com

PCM Summer Teams Aiming to Improve in Week Two

PCM baseball and softball finished their weeks with 3 games played each. The Mustangs baseball team finished with a 2-1 record, while softball now has a 1-2 record following the opening week. Gavin Fenton and Connor Bennett led the offense for the Mustangs this week each posting a .571 batting...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Division I Team Of The Week: Week 7 - Mayfield

MAYFIELD - If Mayfield beats Willoughby South in district play on Thursday the Wildcats will tie the school record for wins in a season. Four impressive victories last week helped the cause for Mayfield, the Prep Baseball Report Division I Team of the Week. It started with a 2-1 triumph over Strongsville and followed with 8-2 success against Brunswick, 10-0 versus Kenmore Garfield and 7-1 over Gilmour Academy.
College Sportsscoopduck.com

Busy Summer for Kanu

Most players' recruiting stories follow a similar outline, with acclaim building slowly as they mature. Not so with Oregon defensive tackle target Hero Kanu, who not too long ago was playing soccer in his native Germany. Oregon got in early on Kanu, before the 6-5, 290-pounder now playing for Santa...
Baseball1380kcim.com

Seven Area Baseball Teams Wrap Up First Week of Play Friday; Full Baseball Recap

Carroll picked up their 2nd win and improved to 2-3 with a hard fought win on the road Friday. The Tigers got a needed win, closing out a busy week that saw them play 5 games. A run in the top of the 5th held up as Carroll got good pitching from Austin Fineran and Jack Troutman. The two combined to give up just 3 runs and only 1 after Carroll took a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the 5th.
Humboldt, IAHumboldt Independent

Wildcat baseball team ends first week at 4-1

The Humboldt varsity baseball team ended their first week of the season with a 4-1 record after splitting two games in the Remsen St. Mary's tournament on Saturday, May 29 in Remsen. Humboldt won 4-2 over Remsen St. Mary's and fell 9-4 to Kingsley-Pierson. Wildcat boys top Ogden, 4-2 Humboldt...
New Sharon, IAkciiradio.com

Highland and Sigourney Compete in 1A Girls Golf Regional

A pair of class 1A area girls’ golf teams hit the links at Prairie Knolls in New Sharon today with sights set on a state berth. Sigourney and Highland will compete with six other teams in the regional final in hopes to crack the top two or have an individual in the top six. Sigourney won their first round regional in North English last week by shooting a 402 led by Maddie Hornback in third with a 96. Highland was second at their regional in New London with 465 strokes. Charlie Aicher and Kayla Cerny had matching 113s to lead the squad. The rest of the competition today is New London, Danville, Colfax-Mingo, Pleasantville, Moravia, and Wayne.
Woodward, OKWoodward News

Traveler teams open summer campaigns

The Traveler baseball teams opened their seasons on Thursday in a Memorial Day Tournament at Fuller Park. The Oklahoma Travelers won both games, edging Shockers Black 4-3 and beating Vici 11-3 with a big sixth inning outburst. The Woodward Travelers, though, took a 9-1 loss to the Shockers Red despite leading most of the game.
SportsMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Connors Showcase is the first of three this summer

Connors coach Perry Keith is hosting the first of what will be three Showcase tournaments for youth baseball teams around the region. The first one, a four-day run, begins Thursday at Connors State with three games and runs through Sunday, picking up locations at Checotah, Hilldale and Warner high schools.
Ames, IAkciiradio.com

Sigourney Golf Finishes 10th at Class 1A Meet

The final day of the Class 1A State Girls Golf meet in Ames wrapped up on Wednesday and Sigourney finished the tournament in 10th place. After shooting a 420 on day one, the Savages improved by 13 strokes in the second 18-hole round where they shot a 407 to total 827. Bishop Garrigan ran away with the title with 671 strokes. Lily Schmidt had the best Savage score in a tie for 24th by carding a 93 yesterday and finishing with a 47-above par 189. Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully captured the individual crown with a 154. Maddie Hornback had two rounds of 100 to tie for 39th with 200, Sidney Morse shot a 108 yesterday for a 218 total, Maizy Cowman improved by eight strokes in the second 18-holes to finish with 220, Claire Svenby had her second 114 round to record 228 overall, and Reggie Talbert rounded out the scoring with a 112 on day two with a 230 total. Sigourney advanced to the competition at Ames Golf and Country Club by winning their regional final last week in New Sharon.
Sigourney, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Girls golf: Sigourney advances to state

NEW SHARON — The coronavirus pandemic might have wiped away several opportunities for high school athletes to chase down state championship dreams. For Madelynn Hornback, it may have sparked a championship quest she might have missed out on. Just over a year after picking up the sport, going along with...
Waterloo, ILrepublictimes.net

WHS girls soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls soccer squad coached by Chad Holden. The Bulldogs have won five of their past six matches for a season record of 9-6-2 with games this week against Highland and Civic Memorial. Waterloo won 1-0 at Columbia on May 17, downed Mascoutah on Thursday and defeated Freeburg on Monday. Team members include Josie Briggs, Savanna Cawvey, Olivia Colson, Sophie Colson, Jaycee Cotton, Sarah Crump, Gabi Elledge, Olivia Gardner, Breeyn Garrett, Jade Goulding, Joely Goulding, Natalie Gum, Norah Gum, Kendall Hickman, Megan Jung, Karley Kinzinger, Sam Lindhorst, Larkin Nottmeier, Megan O’Donnell, Payton Richter, Ellie Schwehr, Lexi Stephens and Cambell Watters.