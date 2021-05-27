Sigourney Summer Teams in Busy First Week
Diving head first into the season is exactly what the Sigourney softball team is doing with six games in the first five days of the season. Through four outings the Savages sit at 2-2 after dropping a doubleheader to Fairfield, but coming back with a 9-5 win over Springville and 11-1 victory over Iowa Valley on back-to-back nights. Carly Goodwin led the offense against the Orioles going 3-for-4 with a home run and plating five runs. The freshman added three more hits last night and Kaylee Weber knocked in four tallies on a pair of hits. Madelynn Hornback tossed the win in the circle with five innings pitched giving up one run on four hits and striking out six.www.kciiradio.com