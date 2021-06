Five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, his efforts at bipartisanship have yielded little progress. The depth of Republican intransigence has placed his presidency at a hinge point. If Biden can successfully mobilize his own party, he still has the chance to usher in the transformational vision that he’s promised: Families get money to cover child-care expenses. High-speed internet reaches the most remote rural homes. During the November 2022 midterms, voters might reward him by preserving the Democratic majority and giving him a tinge of Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose portrait he sees every day above the fireplace in the Oval Office.