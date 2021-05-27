Cancel
Three Arrested After 100+ Pounds Of Crystal Meth Found In Nashville Home

A large drug bust at a Nashville home, and discovery of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, led to the arrest of three individuals from Texas. On Wednesday morning (May 27), Metro Nashville Police detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Alice Street near West Trinity Lane and the Cumberland River, WKRN reports. The search was part of the agencies' efforts to bust a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation."

