David's Bridal & Forrester Give 5 Strategies Retailers Need

By Jamie Grill-Goodman
risnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid's Bridal’s Lizzy Ellingson; Forrester Research’s Brendan Witcher; and Ocean Spray’s Jamie Head debate five tech-powered strategies that will deliver success if delivered effectively. Hear what they had to say. “We’re focusing on tech-powered strategies that will deliver success if delivered effectively,” noted RIS editor-at-large Joseph Skorupa, opening up a...

risnews.com
Retailmartechseries.com

Kenshoo Rebrands to Skai Following Massive Universal Ecommerce Adoption, Aims to Meet Faster, Smarter, Go-to-Market Brand and Retailer Needs

Kenshoo, a global leader in market intelligence, media activation and measurement technology, announces it is rebranding as Skai on the heels of massive investments into e-commerce, retail and data intelligence and the acquisition of Signals Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics for market intelligence. Sooner than anticipated, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) business models have become the primary storefront for brand and consumer interaction, with estimates of five years of progress having occurred in just two quarters of 2020—demonstrating a wave of change that presents both opportunity to capitalize and risk for those unprepared. Skai maintains that success depends on accuracy, speed and agility in meeting consumer needs.
Retailchainstoreage.com

NRF: Consumers want omnichannel convenience, social responsibility

Retailers must adapt to a new breed of “citizen shoppers” who desire the flexibility of omnichannel shopping, but also expect retailers to stand for something. During its June 9 virtual “State of Retail & the Consumer” event, the National Retail Federation (NRF) hosted a panel of C-level retail executives and a panel of expert consultants to discuss current consumer expectations and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the retail environment. Both panels agreed that a strong omnichannel offering and a brand identity aligned with shopper beliefs and values are vitally important to retail success, now and moving forward.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Innovative Strategies In Retail And Digital Banking

High-end athleisure apparel company lululemon athletica inc. said it is aiming to grow its inventory and leverage more air freight to avoid port delays. In U.S. retail, Walmart narrowed down its roster of potential suppliers who will pitch executives in hopes of getting their made-in-America products on the retailer’s shelves. And in digital banking, financial institutions and FinTechs are teaming with increasing frequency to improve open banking’s availability and reach. All this, Today in Data.
RetailFurniture Today

Retailers share insights into market shopping strategies

We are continuing to do business with legitimate vendors that are in constant communication and are doing their best to keep up with the high demand and the delays due to labor and supply shortages. What is also key for us is quick ship from a few of our manufacturers...
Economycaelusgreenroom.com

Why Your Company Needs a Resilient Business Strategy

We need bold, urgent action to address the deep and interconnected changes remaking our world, but merely integrating sustainability elements into the core business strategy is no longer enough. It’s time to focus on resilient business strategies, which will lead to nimbler and more innovative companies. Watch this video to...
RetailFurniture Today

Magniflex shifts product introduction to strategy to meet retail needs

PRATO, Italy – Mattress manufacturer Magniflex USA is shifting its product introduction strategy to develop products in conjunction with its dealers’ requests and needs instead of gearing product launches around the market cycle. The company will continue introduce lines and technologies in January to target its current customer base and...
Telegraph

Will M&S's new 'NOOS' fashion strategy save the retailer?

Marks & Spencer has several of this season’s most covetable summer dresses in store right now - and they’re selling well; the retailer shifted 30,000 Nobody’s Child frocks in a single week in April. But trend-led items can be hit and miss for M&S, which reported pre-tax losses of £209.4m last week - its first annual loss in 94 years, and its worst year on record.
Economycisco.com

Why Every Midsize Business Needs a Security Strategy

When midsize businesses talk about cybersecurity, it’s usually in the context of a problem to solve. (Specifically, IT’s problem to solve.) But for small and midsize businesses especially, security can’t just be a concern of IT. When looked at holistically, a strong security strategy can be an asset that helps companies reach their overall business objectives.
Internetmartechseries.com

SundaySky Launches Self-Service Video Offerings for Turnkey Customer Experiences from Brands of Any Size

SundaySky, the leading platform for video-powered experiences, today announced the launch of its self-service Editor solution, which allows digital marketers to easily create and modify video experiences (VX) without the technical expertise, time and costs of traditional video production. Brands across retail, banking, healthcare, financial services and other industries have the option to start video experiences from industry-specific templates or from scratch in a self-service editing platform, reducing the barrier of entry for digital marketers to create compelling content at scale. SundaySky also extended its platform channel reach with a new Shopify app, which provides Shopify stores with the power to deploy dynamic and personalized video advertisements that differentiate their brand and drive store revenue. Now, digital marketers serving small businesses to enterprises can compose video experiences that augment the customer experience with the speed and agility required to maintain a competitive advantage.
Economynojitter.com

How Contact Centers Grow Customer Trust

Customer trust is based on the ability to consistently prove to your customers that they can rely on your brand, products, and people. Every engagement with your customers is a chance to build or break trust, and that journey is a bumpy road. So, how do you build customer trust and ensure that it withstands time? Let’s take a look.
Grocery & Supermaketmeatpoultry.com

Gourmet retailer introduces Harry & David Fine Meats

MEDFORD, ORE. – Harry & David Gourmet, a subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., is offering high-quality beef, pork, poultry and seafood at its new online, gourmet butcher shop, Harry & David Fine Meats. The online shop launched with nearly 60 products offered for order and delivery. The site also features recipes and how-to guides to engage customers and provide inspiration. The launch is part of the continued expansion of Harry & David Gourmet, a collection of gourmet fare for entertaining and sharing year-round.
RetailLumia UK

Longo’s reimagines retail with the cloud

Just two months before the pandemic disrupted virtually every industry on the planet, Shelley Bransten, CVP of Global Retail & Consumer Goods Industries for Microsoft, said, “big innovations don’t just come from technology companies, but rather are driven by retailers as they work to find new paths to revenue, keep up with customer demands and ultimately reimagine their businesses.”
Retailcbtnews.com

Beyond the Lead: Executing a complete retail strategy

Welcome to this latest edition of Dealer Forward, an ongoing video series that focuses on the solutions and strategies car dealers are using to overcome various challenges in the industry. This episode tackles the hot topic of digital retailing. Not just the tools, features, and capabilities available for digital retailing, but also the integrations between people, processes, and technology.
TechnologySFGate

Dynamic Yield and FullStory Partner to Enhance Personalization Process with Rich Digital Experience Analytics

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced a technology partnership with FullStory, a global leader in digital experience insights and analytics, enabling brands to more deeply understand, measure, and improve the impact of their personalization efforts. Through the partnership, brands can now easily surface combined insights into what happened - and why - for ongoing or in-the-moment optimizations that empathize with individual customer needs, preferences, and struggles.
Industrymartechseries.com

RPA Labs Introduces The Future Of Customer Experience For The Shipping Industry

Today RPA Labs announced the release of RPA Engage, the premier logistics conversation AI (artificial intelligence) that enhances customer experiences by automating interactions with customers, vendors, and internal teams. A proprietary combination of conversational AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and a built-in language library of logistics terminology allows RPA Engage to answer any logistics inquiries including:
Retailinspiretrends.com

Retail Business Ideas Worth Giving A Shot

Micro-businesses are recorded in the United States, this accounts for 99.9% of all businesses in the country. According to the SBC (2019), a micro-enterprise is a small business operating with at least fewer than 500 employees. Companies that have less than a hundred employees are part of the 98.2 percent, those with fewer than 20 employees belong to the 89 percent.
Businessthecustomer.net

Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions, a new customer-obsessed research product portfolio designed for leaders and their teams to shorten the distance between bold vision and superior business impact. To celebrate the milestone, Forrester’s CEO and Chairman, George F. Colony is ringing the Nasdaq opening bell virtually and announcing the launch at Forrester’s B2B Summit North America, the must-attend event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders.
MarketsMarketingProfs

Why B2B Companies Need Closed-Loop Analytics

In 2020, B2B digital marketing spend surpassed $8 billion and accounted for 11.3% of company budgets, on average. Although those numbers are expected to grow in 2021, only 1 out of 5 B2B brands are successfully tracking the ROI of their paid media campaigns. Marketing attribution has always been challenging...