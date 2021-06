Four Borussia Dortmund players were in action for their respective countries on Wednesday, as teams continued their preparations for the upcoming European Championships. Jude Bellingham made his first senior start for England as they took on Austria in a warm-up game ahead of the Euros. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder became the youngest player to start a game for the senior England team since Wayne Rooney in 2003. And he showed his quality once again, as he delivered an impressive performance in the heart of the England midfield.