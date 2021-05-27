Acer unveils new Predator Orion, Nitro gaming desktops alongside new gaming monitors
Acer has announced new products at its annual [email protected] event, including laptops under its commercial, gaming, and enterprise segments, along with new Chromebooks. The company has also announced a refresh to its gaming desktop portfolio that brings updates to the Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops. Both come with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs with other improvements and upgrades.www.xda-developers.com