Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer unveils new Predator Orion, Nitro gaming desktops alongside new gaming monitors

By Kunal Khullar
xda-developers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has announced new products at its annual [email protected] event, including laptops under its commercial, gaming, and enterprise segments, along with new Chromebooks. The company has also announced a refresh to its gaming desktop portfolio that brings updates to the Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops. Both come with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs with other improvements and upgrades.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Pc Gaming Graphics#Intel Core Processor#Pc Gamers#Desktop Mode#Predator Orion#Chromebooks#Nvidia Geforce Rtx#Vesa#Acer Predator Orion 3000#Tb#Frostblade#Intel Killer E2600#Mu Mimo#Dts#Acer Nitro#Uhd#Hdmi#Usb 2 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

GIGABYTE Introduces First Eyesafe Gaming Monitors

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe Inc, a global leader in low blue light solutions for consumer electronics, today announced that GIGABYTE Technology, one of the world's leading manufacturers of computer hardware, has successfully certified five gaming monitors that meet the Eyesafe ® Display Standards. The five GIGABYTE Eyesafe ® Certified models are the AORUS FI32Q, M28U, M32Q, G24F, and the forthcoming AORUS FI32U. These models will mark GIGABYTE's first-ever monitors that are designed to meet the certification requirements for the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe ® Display Standards, the globally-recognized and most advanced set of requirements for blue light management and color performance in the consumer electronics industry. The Eyesafe ® Standards were developed in conjunction with leading ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers who have serious concerns about potential risks from excess exposure to high-energy blue light.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

ViewSonic Reveals New ELITE Gaming Monitors With The Latest NVIDIA Reflex Technology

BREA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, unveils ELITE professional gaming monitors armed with the latest NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync technology. Delivering maximized latency improvements for high-velocity, graphics-intensive games, ELITE's XG251G and XG271QG monitors also boast precise, competitive frames-per-second (FPS), highest refresh rate of 360Hz, and industry-leading 1ms (GTG) response time.
Video Gamesbaltimorenews.net

TV vs Monitor for PS4 Pro Gaming

Are you a PS4 Pro user? Well, the PlayStation 4 Pro is the most affordable gaming console on which you can play all your favorite games while receiving an awesome and optimal performance. The PS4 console is quite famous for games like Marvel Spiderman, God of War, etc. And due...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Technologyausdroid.net

Acer announces four new Chromebooks with only one coming to Australia

Acer recently announced the addition of four new Chromebooks to their range, but sadly only one is definitely bound for Australia. Two won’t be available in Australia and one with yet to be announced local pricing and availability. So… some good news right? The model that is coming to Australia is the Chromebook Spin 713.
Electronicsthinkcomputers.org

Dell Unveils The New Alienware x15 & x17 Gaming Laptops

Dell has officially revealed the Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops with an ultra-thin design. Dell has re-engineered its cooling design to cool down the most powerful components. One of the biggest upgrades in the redesign is the new Element 31 thermal interface material. Element 31 is made up of an encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. The design also includes a quad fan design to maximize cooling. The Fans also utilize its A. I through Smart fan control technology that uses sensors to individually control each fan.
Electronicsvoonze.com

Xiaomi launches a cheap 165 Hz gaming monitor

Xiaomi continues to nurture its ecosystem of monitors with new models. It currently has monitors below even 100 euros, in addition to other ultra-wide gaming, both for sale in Spain. Now, they have announced a new monitor aimed at the gaming public thanks to a refresh rate of 165 Hz, the highest in a xiaomi monitor.
ElectronicsGamespot

Prime Day Monitor Deals: 1080p, 1440p, And Ultrawide Gaming Monitors

Amazon Prime Day has been officially confirmed for June 21-22, which means there are just a few more weeks until the retailer's biggest sale outside of Black Friday. Prime Day is a massive two-day event stacked with deals, especially across the tech and gaming space, which makes it the perfect time to shop for a new PC monitor. From extravagant ultrawide displays to lighting fast HD ones, you should have many Prime Day monitor deals to browse this year, and we'll be here to round up the best ones for gamers.
Electronicssknr.net

Roccat Reveals New Gaming Keyboards

Looking forward to trying them out as they look great and the unit price is appealing as well. ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the newest additions to its award-winning keyboard lineup – Magma and Pyro – are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.ROCCAT.com. The Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard’s fully illuminated top plate brilliantly showcases ROCCAT’s innovative AIMO RGB lighting technology. The Magma’s attractive $59.99 MSRP also makes it the best choice for new gamers and anyone looking to add a unique RGB experience to their desktop. Additionally, mechanical switch enthusiasts on the lookout for a new keyboard will love the Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, which is one of the most-feature packed mechanical gaming keyboards available for a $99.99 MSRP Medium’s Alex Rowe notes, “The Pyro has every feature you need in a mechanical gaming keyboard at a great price,” and Gaming Trend gave the Pyro a 90/100 review score, adding, “The ROCCAT Pyro is one of the best keyboards I’ve ever used.”
ComputersGeekTyrant

Acer Reveals New SpatialLabs 3D Software, Gaming Laptops, and More at Global Press Conference

Acer recently held their Global Press Conference and unveiled a ton of new computers as well as a couple of other announcements. I’ve included the entire conference in a video below and will be sharing some of the highlights. First, Acer announced it’s joining RE100 and pledged to convert to 100% renewable energy use by 2035. In an effort to help face environmental challenges, they then announced their Earthion platform with the first product being the Aspire Vero. This computer will feature post-consumer recycled plastic, eco-friendly packaging, and more. Inside, you’ll find the latest 11th gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X graphics and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

Top 6 Things to Look For in a Gaming Monitor

Every gamer knows that your dream PC build means nothing without the right monitor to pair with it. But what is the “right” monitor for you? It wasn’t until I recently went hunting for a new set up that I realized just how much there is to think about when purchasing a new monitor. With so many specifications and words like resolution, and AMD free sync staring me in the face, things can get overwhelming, and fast.
Technologydotesports.com

Best frameless gaming monitors

Modern gaming monitors come in many different sizes with various specs, but one commonly overlooked feature is bezel size. The bezel size contributes to the aesthetics of the monitor, and frameless designs tend to look better than monitors with thick bezels. Thin bezels are also preferable for multi-monitor setups because there’s a smaller gap between each screen, creating a more unified picture.
Electronicseteknix.com

ViewSonic Unveils ELITE Gaming Monitor Lineup

ViewSonic has unveiled its new ELITE professional gaming monitors armed with the latest NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync technology. Delivering maximized latency improvements for high-velocity, graphics-intensive games, ELITE’s XG251G and XG271QG monitors also boast precise, competitive frames-per-second (FPS), a refresh rate of 360 Hz, and industry-leading 1 ms (GTG) response time.
Computersvoonze.com

MSI MPG Gaming Maverik, a high-end desktop ready to play

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Just finished its announcements at Computex 2021, MSI continues to surprise us with the presentation of the new MPG Gaming Maverik, a high-end desktop already equipped with the latest high-end components, with an 11th generation Intel processor, a custom motherboard, and a unique liquid cooling system.
ComputersTechRepublic

Windows Virtual Desktop gets new features and pricing, and a new name

Azure Virtual Desktop, the new name for Microsoft's cloud-based virtual desktop service, reflects more options for using Azure services rather than a reduced emphasis on Windows. There has long been demand for Microsoft to offer a cloud VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) option for 'desktop as a service', but during the...