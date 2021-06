The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who might have information related to a home invasion that happened over the weekend. They report that they responded to the incident Sunday (5/23) at a residence in the Township of Alma. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had received injuries during the incident, and it’s believed that multiple suspects were involved. If anyone has information related to the incident, you can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5357, or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-3203. No other information was provided, and the incident is still under investigation.