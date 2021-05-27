First Glimpse at UNDEFEATED's Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ballistic" Collaboration
Collaborations galore have been surfacing between UNDEFEATED and this Spring, and after showing off its snakeskin-covered Dunk Low makeup, the two parties also appear to be beefing up its impending “Dunk vs AF1” Pack with an Air Force 1 Low “Ballistic” installment. This particular makeup is heavily influenced by the streetwear stalwart’s friends and family Dunk High collab that initially surfaced 2003 in celebration of the opening of UNDEFEATED‘s second store. Nine years later, a two-pronged ballistic Dunk High and Nike Hyperdunk pack which was also inspired by this initial muse dropped to the public.hypebeast.com