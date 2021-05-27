Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

First Glimpse at UNDEFEATED's Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ballistic" Collaboration

hypebeast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollaborations galore have been surfacing between UNDEFEATED and this Spring, and after showing off its snakeskin-covered Dunk Low makeup, the two parties also appear to be beefing up its impending “Dunk vs AF1” Pack with an Air Force 1 Low “Ballistic” installment. This particular makeup is heavily influenced by the streetwear stalwart’s friends and family Dunk High collab that initially surfaced 2003 in celebration of the opening of UNDEFEATED‘s second store. Nine years later, a two-pronged ballistic Dunk High and Nike Hyperdunk pack which was also inspired by this initial muse dropped to the public.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logos#Nike Shoe#Streetwear#First Glimpse#Nike Air Force 1 Low#Dunk Low#Undefeated#Nike Hyperdunk Pack#Shoe Laces#Brand#Footwear News#Lateral Heels#Collaboration#Spring#Interior Liners#Quarter Paneling#Strike#West Coast#Muse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Employs The Seasonal “USA” Style Look

NIKE, Inc. has previously launched dedicated collections ahead of July 4th. And while the company hasn’t yet announced its official plans – if any – for the mid-year holiday, more and more sneakers are emerging with patriotic colorways. The latest?: A Nike Air Force 1 Low clad in shades of “Sail” and accented by red and blue tones.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

Nike Air Force 1 “Daktari” Scheduled for June

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has taken some design tips from the Dunk Low with a new rendition featuring Daktari Stripes. Featured on a variety of different Dunk’s throughout the years, the Daktari Stripes will be used once more on the Air Force 1 Low. Featuring a Coconut Milk, Atomic Orange, and Fuel Orange colorway, creamy off-white leather is used on the panelings while Daktari suede overlays easily highlight the design. Orange Nike Swooshes graces the sides while also appearing on the tongue labels as an off-white rubber midsole and gum rubber outsole complete the nostalgic design.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lemonade" Revealed: Official Images

Virgil Abloh's work with Nike has been praised over the last four years and despite coming through with a plethora of dope releases, it doesn't seem like Abloh is going to be stopping anytime soon. He recently teased 50 new Off-White x Nike Dunk Low models and now, he has another new Nike Air Force 1 Low on the way. In fact, the shoe used to be dubbed "University Gold" although now it seems like Nike is going with the name "Lemonade."
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Nike Air Max Plus “First Use” Appears in University Blue Hue

Currently celebrating a half-century of use, the Nike Swoosh logo has become one of the world’s most recognizable symbols. It comes from humble beginnings — it was designed by a friend of a friend — and has undergone a handful of changes over the years. And in this, the 50th anniversary year, Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. Now it’s time for the Air Max Plus to join the party, and it does so in University Blue duds.
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Air Force 1 Low “Snow Leopard” Lands May 29th

Thanks to famous efforts from atmos — and originally, Tinker Hatfield — Animal prints have become a mainstay of footwear inspiration. The humble Air Force 1 seems to receive the finish more often than other silhouettes, with the sneaker receiving a customizable “Animal” AF 1/1 just last month, as well as a new tiger-striped pair surfacing last week. Now another wild option has appeared, this attacking the highlands of Asia: the Nike Air Force 1 “Snow Leopard”
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Another Air Force 1 Low “First Use” Appears

The world-famous Nike Swoosh has humble beginnings. Designed by a friend of a friend, the Check has since become one of the world’s most recognizable motifs. It’s gone through a handful of changes over its 50 years in use, and Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. Now, another Air Force 1 joins the pack, this one anchored in sail and sand.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Nike Dunk Low “Light Bone”

Nike’s Dunk Low has been on the receiving end of a variety of different shades and makeovers and the silhouette appears to be taking a break from the vibrant and wild offerings with a Light Bone makeover surfacing just today. Slated for a Sail, Light Bone, Cashmere, and Pale Ivory...
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit Crater Comes Covered in Pink

Flyknit is nothing new for the Air Force 1, with the hot-and-cold finish floating between popularity and the outlets for some time now. Crater Foam soles, though relatively new, have also become a staple inclusion in the AF1 repertoire, gracing releases too-many-to-count in recent months. But now the two combine for the first time, debuting in a handful of colorways this Spring Now, after appearing in a handful of black and white-based options, the Swoosh is dialing up the color tones — albeit in tonal fashion.
Lebron Jameshotnewhiphop.com

"Space Jam" Themed Nike Air Force 1 Low Surfaces Online: Photos

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be coming out on July 16th and the hype is certainly palpable. LeBron James has been hitting fans with teasers for the new movie and with all of the cameos and references being jammed into the film, there are plenty of reasons to be excited. Just last year, LeBron came out with some Monstars and Tune Squad-themed colorways of the Nike LeBron 17, which were meant to help promote the new film while also giving his latest signature shoe a boost in sales. With the film, drawing closer, it seems like another Space Jam-themed Nike sneaker could be on the horizon.
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Nike Applies Contrast Stitching to the Air Force 1 “First Use”

Currently celebrating a half-century of use, the Nike Swoosh logo has become one of the world’s most recognizable symbols. It comes from humble beginnings — it was designed by a friend of a friend — and has undergone a handful of changes over the years. And in this, the 50th anniversary year, Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. Now it’s time again for the Air Force 1 to feature — this time in entirely new styling.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Take A Look at Mayumi Yamase's Nike Air Force 1 & Blazer Low Flyleather Iterations

Tokyo-based artist and sculptor Mayumi Yamase, coupled with for her take on the Air Force 1 Flyleather and Blazer Low Flyleather. Known for her drawings and paintings of composed or colors and organic forms, Yamase injected her unique aesthetic by adding a handcrafted feel to the classic silhouettes. Inspired by local parks, the collection features watercolor and threading visuals of organic formations representing natural elements.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

First Looks // Nike Air Max 90 “Scrap”

Nike’s well-documented focus on sustainability has lead to an abundance of eco-friendly footwear options from the audacious “Space Hippie” linage to the recent “Exeter Edition” Air Max 90s. It appears that the latter — aside from a slew of Grind Rubber-soled AF1s — is the go-to silhouette for sustainable tweaks with another new edition on the horizon, the Nike Air Max 90 “Scrap”
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Snakeskin-Covered UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low “Dunk vs. AF-1”

Since opening up shop in 2002, streetwear retailer and brand UNDEFEATED has built up an impressive resume of collaborations, especially with Nike as the two parties have launched a plethora of on joint footwear capsules. Up next for these two powerhouses is a Nike Dunk Low “Dunk vs. AF-1” Pack, and one of the colorways that will be hitting the shelves this year is this rich purple and blue makeup that honors the purple Air Force 1 “InsideOut” that originally dropped in 2006.
Aerospace & DefenseSole Collector

'Space Jam' Nike Air Force 1s Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

It looks like Nike is dropping a new Air Force 1 Low soon to coincide with this summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy film starring LeBron James. New images from @Sheikhscloset on Instagram show an unreleased Air Force 1 Low that features the iconic Looney Tunes characters of Bugs and Lola Bunny on the uppers of the shoe as patches on the sides and on the tongue tag. This latest makeup comes in a simple white-based color palette complemented with bright blue accents, which appears to be inspired by the new uniforms worn by the Tune Squad in the forthcoming film.
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Air Force 1 Low “Zigzag Swoosh” is Very VLONE-Like

The world-famous Nike Swoosh has humble beginnings. Designed by a friend of a friend, the Check has since become one of the world’s most recognizable motifs. It’s gone through a handful of changes over its 50 years in use, and Nike is celebrating the variations through a handful of special-edition collections of classic silhouettes. From the hefty “First Use” pack to the “Multi-Swoosh” collection previewed earlier this morning comes another — the “Zigzag Swoosh” pack. Joining the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Max 90 comes this very VLONE-like Air Force 1 Low “Zigzag Swoosh”, and it brings with it some commonalities to the aforementioned releases.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Nike and Undefeated’s ‘Air Force 1’ Dunk sneakers are vintage gold

Nike helped build hype for its Dunk silhouette last year by re-releasing coveted designs from the 2000s — and an upcoming collaboration suggests the nostalgic pattern will only continue throughout 2021. Undefeated, a regular Nike partner in the 2000s, is coming back to the brand to release a throwback pack dubbed “Dunk vs. AF-1.” Per the title, the two are dropping Dunk designs inspired by their past Air Force 1 collaborations.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 ‘First Use’ in White and Orange

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the origin of the Swoosh, Nike will debut the ‘First Use’ collection. As part of the lineup, we have the Air Max 90. Highlighted in a White, Light Bone, University Gold, and Sail color combination. This Nike Air Max 90 features a mixture of leather and suede while First Use June 18, 1971, appears above the medial Swoosh. Next, we have a Metallic Gold Swoosh lace jewel with a diamond, double lacing, and original branding on the insoles. Finally, a Black and Grey rubber outsole finishes the look.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Sees Splashes Of Crimson And Grind Rubber

Nike’s venture into eco-conscious footwear has resulted in a long ever-growing roster of styles that incorporate the brand’s sustainable materials innovations. Adding to the list is yet another Air Force 1 that sees bold accents and Grind rubber—a material composed of recycled plastics and other items. The pair emerges just...