The greatest dynasty in NFL history came to a close last season as the New England Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 -- the first year head coach Bill Belichick did not have Tom Brady as his quarterback. New England, which finished 7-9 last season, went on a spending spree in free agency -- adding Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Jalen Mills, Nelson Agholor, David Andrew, Davon Godchaux, Kendrick Bourne, Kyle Van Noy, and Lawrence Guy. The Patriots also may have found their next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones in the first round of the draft, as Jones will compete with Cam Newton for the starting job. New England is on a vengeance to reclaim the AFC East after having its 12-season division title streak snapped.