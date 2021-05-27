Cancel
Hands-on with the Acer ConceptD 5 and its 16:10 Pantone-Validated screen

Cover picture for the articleAcer held its annual [email protected] event today. It was held virtual, of course, instead of its usual venue in New York City. One thing that didn’t stray from the norm is that the company refreshed pretty much its entire line of products. There are new business laptops, gaming PCs, a thin and light Swift X, a sustainable PC called the Aspire Vero, and of course, new ConceptD notebooks for creators. Acer was kind enough to send over a couple of its ConceptD products for us to check out, including the ConceptD 5.

