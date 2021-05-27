This Is The Nap Dress Of Lipsticks
After a year of being shielded by various printed cloth face masks, my lips are ready for their debut back into society. But just like I'm not quite ready to share a communal cheese board at a crowded cocktail party, my mouth isn't ready to be coated with a full-on matte pigment just yet. If jeans are the matte liquid lipstick of our wardrobe, what I want to ease back into normal life with is the matching sweats set or nap dress — something that can be dressed up or down, that's comfortable and cute. Right now, that's Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom, the perfect transitional lipstick to get you excited about showing your lips off again after months of hibernation.www.refinery29.com