Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

By Clara Hill
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6Ial_0aDRx74g00

Freshly uncovered records show the American people stumped up more than $250,000 so former President Donald Trump could watch a fight in Madison Square Garden in 2019 with his family.

The 2 November overnight jaunt to New York was so the president could watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship in person, marking the first time a sitting president went to an MMA event on a trip lasting a little over 16 hours.

Federal documents, seen by The New York Daily News , state that the total was $252,567.51 but a significant part is believed to be redacted so could be much higher.

Accompanying him were his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, and UFC President Dana White, who threw his support behind the president.

Among the Republican politicians who made the trip with him was current Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. During this time, the president was under investigation for his first round of impeachment charges for his activities in Ukraine. His second impeachment in 2021 came after the 6 January insurrection on charges of incitement of violence. McCarthy did not support either impeachment.

The vast cost came from the spur of the moment impulse of Mr Trump to attend the event. According to the documents, the Secret Service only had one week to find accommodation, accounting for the trip’s high price at $224,212. Additionally, it was the same period as the annual New York Marathon.

Emails between agents read, “Things could change some. I don't have any information about hotels yet.”

Hotels the agents stayed in varied from the Intercontinental, Park Avenue’s The Royalton and the Marriot Marquis in Times Square among other luxury hotels.

The president himself stayed at Trump Tower, and he needed Secret Agents to patrol the vicinity, which was reported to cost $6,350.

Mr Trump was well known for taking expensive leisure trips, such as multiple golf trips, which according to The Washington Post cost the public $64 million in the first two years of his term, however, it concluded the real cost was a “mystery” and most likely a lot higher.

The Independent reached out to Donald Trump’s representatives for comment.

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

143K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc#Ufc#Republican#Taxpayers#Trump Tower#American#Mma#The New York Daily News#Senate#The Secret Service#Intercontinental#The Marriot Marquis#Secret Agents#The Washington Post#Mr Trump#Fight#Impeachment Charges#Politicians#November#Times Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Stormy Daniels says her attorney is in contact with prosecutors investigating Trump Organization

Stormy Daniels says her lawyer has been in touch with prosecutors in New York City who are investigating former President Trump 's company. "I have not been called to testify," Daniels said during an appearance on CNN's "New Day" on Monday. "But I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in touch with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate."
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Making Threat Against Anthony Fauci After Sharing Murder Meme

Critics have accused Donald Trump Jr. of issuing threats against Dr. Anthony Fauci after he shared a meme about the infectious disease expert's hypothetical murder on Friday. At around 7 p.m. last night, Trump Jr. shared a meme about Fauci to his 4.5 million followers on Instagram via a story. "I'm gonna just jump out ahead on this and say I don't think Fauci killed himself," read the meme, seen by Newsweek. The words were photoshopped onto a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio drinking a cocktail.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lewandowski says Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated

Former President Trump ’s one-time campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Sunday that Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated, following reports the former president believes he will return to the White House after his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen are proven true. “I can tell...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Fox News' Chris Wallace Tears Into Lewandowski Over Voter Fraud: 'You Lost' Over '60 Court Cases'

Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Sunday over his defense of ex-President Donald Trump's COVID-19 response and ongoing voter fraud claims. On Saturday night, Trump delivered a 90-minute address to the North Carolina Republican Party state conference at the Greenville Convention Center, marking...
POTUSMSNBC

Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump and why obstruction of justice matters

Elected officials don’t have the right to break the laws the rest of us have to follow. And they also shouldn’t be able to obstruct justice when they’re under investigation. If anything, the bar should be higher for our elected officials. Congress, after all, writes the laws that form the architecture of our criminal justice system and should be responsible for obeying them.
POTUSThe Guardian

Donald Trump responds to Facebook ban by hinting at return to White House

Donald Trump has appeared to drop his strongest hint yet at another presidential run in 2024, responding to news of his two-year ban from Facebook on Friday by saying he would not invite Mark Zuckerberg to dinner “next time I’m in the White House”. It has also been widely reported...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump and his crazies aren't done with us

It's important to stay on guard because the bar has now been lowered: we know that a pronouncement from Trump -- like his assertion about being "reinstated" by August -- has the potential (whether intended or not) to elicit violence from his most rabid followers, writes Michael D'Antonio.