Friends fans blindsided by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s romance revelation in reunion episode

Friends fans have been left blindsided by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer ’s romance revelation in the reunion episode.

All six main cast members of the hit sitcom were brought back together in the special, which was released on Thursday (27 May).

The reunion’s biggest moment came when host James Corden asked if there had been any off-screen romantic interest between any of the cast members back when the show was first filmed in the 1990s.

In response, Aniston and Schwimmer immediately looked at one another, before revealing they had “a major crush” on each other.

Schwimmer said that they never got together as “one of us was always in a relationship”, with Aniston adding: “We channelled all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel.”

The pair both revealed they would “spoon” and “cuddle” in between rehearsals, with their co-stars saying they all “knew” they liked each other.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the Friends reunion bombshell, with many expressing their shock on social media.

“My heart is EXPLODING,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s first kiss was on national television and they actually used their real chemistry and gave us Ross and Rachel.”

Upon learning the news, one viewer wrote:|”As a Ross & Rachel fan, that blew my mind.”

“Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer as the real definition of right person but wrong time,” another fans said.

Find more responses below.

Their co-star, Courteney Cox, described the pair’s feelings for one another as “palpable” and suggested it was a good thing they never had a romance as, if they had broken up, their scenes together “probably wouldn’t have been as great”.

