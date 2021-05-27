Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 100, Joseph Amos

Tuesday’s announcement that Boise State would be at FULL CAPACITY for the Fall couldn’t have been timed better because that’s the only thing that will get a fanbase excited for football other than what I’ll propose next. What if we looked at one player on the Boise State roster each day for the next 100 days until kickoff on 9/4? We could even sync up the remaining days with the jersey number of the player! That would be amazing! Okay, yes...the countdown has been going on for a number of years and it is my baby (I say that in the humblest way possible), but man...last year’s countdown seemed a bit off after we learned football would not be played on day 0. This year, Football God’s willing, it will be. Just ask AD Jeramiah Dickey. This year, we’ve got some new players to highlight, some local celebs joining the writing roster, and a lot of bad nicknames to dish out. Let’s goooooo.