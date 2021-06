What more proof does President Joe Biden need to get him to rethink his decision to resume US funding for the terror-enabling United Nations Relief and Works Agency?. This week, UNRWA Deputy Commissioner Leni Stenseth actually thanked Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar “for his positivity and desire to continue cooperation” with UNRWA, according to a statement from the terror group translated by HonestReporting. She also “affirmed her solidarity” and “offered condolences” on behalf of her agency for what Palestinians lost “in this latest Israeli aggression.”