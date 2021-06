Some days you look at the Mets lineup and wonder how they will win. Three hours later, they found a way to do it. How this team remains in first place is a testament to a few things: the job Luis Rojas has done, the pitching being fantastic, timely hits and, well, the opponents being bad. All this combined means 24-20, three out of four over the Rockies and three games at Citi Field coming against the Braves.