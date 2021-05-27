Late Push Proves This Liverpool Side’s “Journey Is Not Ending”
Liverpool started the 2020-21 season looking to defend their first domestic title of the Premier League era. They ended it in a scramble to finish in the top four. As much of a downgrade as that might have been from pre-season expectations, nobody at the club feels disappointed now according to assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders. In fact, given the difficulties of the past year, there is a sense of achievement in it.liverpooloffside.sbnation.com