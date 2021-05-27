‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Allen Reveals How He’s Spending His ‘Time Off’ Since Series Finale
Fox sitcom “Last Man Standing” came to an end last week, airing its series finale that left fans of the show searching for the tissue box. It was an emotional end to the heavily popular show that was on the air for nine seasons. “Last Man Standing” starred legendary funnyman, Tim Allen, in the lead role as a family man in one of his best performances. With the show now over, Allen has found himself with a lot of free time on his hands. His other show, the History Channel’s “Assembly Required” is also on hiatus, leaving Allen with spare time to burn. He is using his newly acquired free time wisely by doing what he loves most – rebuilding classic cars. He took to social media on Wednesday to share his latest activities with his fans and followers.outsider.com