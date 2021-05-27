Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘I Love Lucy’: Carolyn Appleby Actress Doris Singleton Once Remembered a Surprisingly Funny Story About Her Co-Star Lucille Ball

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBRFa_0aDRwsvb00

Throughout “I Love Lucy’s” run on network television, viewers were introduced to other guest stars and recurring characters. Whether it was big names like George Reeves as Superman, or someone with a recurring role like Keith Thibodeaux as Little Ricky.

Doris Singleton had a recurring role on “I Love Lucy” as Carolyn Appleby. She was Lucy Ricardo’s nemesis or frenemy on the show. Lucy would constantly try to surpass whatever it was Carolyn Appleby was doing.

She spoke in a 2005 interview with Television Academy about her character, time on the show, and relationship with Lucille Ball.

“Well, Lucy was very nice to me because she really liked my work. When you did that show, if Lucy liked you … you did the show a lot,” Singelton revealed.

Doris Singleton On Relationship With Lucille Ball

She said that Ball, Desi Arnaz, and other executives on the show enjoyed her work, which is why she became a recurring character. Lucille Ball and others were very cautious about who they invited to the show. Singleton also said that she had a habit of accidentally running into Lucille Ball.

They both enjoyed Palm Springs, Vancouver, BAMF, and Hawaii. Sometimes the duo would run into each other and make plans.

Doris Singleton recalled one night where the two had an unexpected run-in with the “I Love Lucy” star.

“I did have a funny experience. We were going to a party at Seaman Jacobs house, Seaman was a writer, and everybody was there … the doorbell rang and I went to the door and it was Lucy. I was very surprised to see her because no one said that she was coming. Lucy comes in and goes, ‘Ok, where’s the game?’ … I said, ‘What game?’ She said [someone] told me it was a backgammon game, she was crazy about backgammon,” Doris Singleton said.

Lucille Ball was a busy woman. From having her own show to navigating a family and eventually running a production company, she was kept pretty busy by the bustling entertainment business. However, nothing could ever separate her from one of her true loves — backgammon.

There are many photos that show Ball enjoying herself while playing the classic game.

“When she was not on the set she would go to her room and one of her stand-ins or friends, she had a group that was always on the show as background people. So she played backgammon,” Doris Singleton said.

Sadly, Doris Singleton passed away in 2012 from complications related to cancer.

‘I Love Lucy” Star’s Real Life Friend

Lucille Ball was one of the most influential figures in Hollywood during her career. Besides friendships she made on the set of “I Love Lucy,” Ball had several other friends in the industry.

Paula Stewart, a stage, film, and television actress had been friends with Lucille Ball. The two met when Lucy showed up for the cast reading of the Broadway musical “Wildcat.” It was Ball’s debut as a singer, despite already being a star.

Meanwhile, Stewart was a trained singer and appeared in several Broadway shows already. “When a break came during rehearsals, I saw Lucy standing in a corner, nervously pulling on a cigarette, so I went over and asked if I could help her with her songs. She just threw her arms around me. She was so grateful that somebody was going to help her,” Steward told Closer Weekly in 2020.

The two were friends for nearly 30 years. Lucy even introduced her to backgammon.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Stewart
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Doris Singleton
Person
George Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Academy#Film Star#Hollywood Stars#Bamf#Closer Weekly#Television Actress#Funny#Show Ball#Seaman Jacobs House#Friends#Relationship#Palm Springs#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: How Lucille Ball’s Pregnancy Was Written Into the Show

I Love Lucy may seem like a wholesome family show today. However, when it aired, it pushed boundaries for several reasons. Firstly, Lucy and Ricky were an interracial couple. That was not exactly the norm back in the early fifties. In fact, Lucille Ball had to fight to get producers to allow Desi to play her on-screen hubby. Then, there was the issue of Ball’s real-life pregnancy. It took some quick thinking and serious envelope-pushing to work that into the show.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Shows Love to LIFE Magazine Cover Featuring Iconic Photo of Lucille Ball

When the daughter of “I Love Lucy” star Lucille Ball gives a shoutout to an iconic magazine featuring her mom, then it’s worth taking note. Lucie Arnaz, daughter of both Ball and Desi Arnaz, shared a photo on her Instagram account of a LIFE Magazine cover. It shows Ball in her Lucy Ricardo look while also letting readers know that actor Debra Messing has penned a special forward.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: How ‘The Dancing Star’ Episode Highlighted Lucille Ball’s Hidden Talent

I Love Lucy was like a puzzle. Each piece of that puzzle was significant in its own way. At the same time, all of those pieces came together to create something that bordered on magical. The series changed the way television as a whole worked. It introduced new technology, a new shooting format, and even invented reruns. The iconic series also pushed the envelope in the realm of content. In short, it was one of the greatest shows to ever hit the airwaves. It wouldn’t have been what it was without the people who made it so fun and engaging for audiences.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’ Star Lucille Ball Explained How She ‘Flunked’ Her First Movie: ‘Just Let Me Go’

While she may be one of the most revered actresses in history, even Lucille ball missed the mark sometimes. In a 1978 Q&A session, Ball explained how she totally botched her first film role. The appearance came in 1935’s Top Hat, where she portrayed a flower girl. Thankfully, the star would recover and go on to create and star in I Love Lucy which remains one of the most successful and influential sitcoms of all time.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Lucille Ball Sends Q&A Crowd Into Riotous Laughter with Her Physical Comedy

Watch as the irreplaceable I Love Lucy icon gives a “Live!” Q&A session for students at UCLA in 1978 to thunderous applause. It certainly was one for the ages. Young or old, it’s a rare soul in America that hasn’t been touched by the genius of I Love Lucy. Through constant reruns and syndication, this ultimate television classic continues to produce laughter to this day.