Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rose Byrne taps into the power of the leotard in Physical trailer

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all been there. Setting goals to “eat well and workout” everyday only for the humdrum and pressures of life to boot it off our schedules day after day. We know in some way we will feel better if we actually went, but seriously, time and energy are not infinite resources. Apple TV+’s new series Physical follows Sheila Rubin, a mother and wife who harnesses the power of the leotard to change her life. Every day Rubin, played by Rose Byrne, fails to meet the expectations of the life she wants for herself, until she stumbles into an aerobics studio. After her husband loses his job, she joins the studio as a teacher. From there, she and her new coworker seek to build a workout empire while uplifting the women around them. The vicious voice in Byrne’s head keeps pushing her forward, but it may be beyond her limits.

www.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Rose Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leotard#Taps#Workout#Orange Theory#Trailer#Leg Warmers#Husband#Physical Premieres#Perfect Mothers#Perms#Time#Women#Infinite Resources#Wives#Desperate Housewives#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSHAPE

The Lifelong Wellness Practices Rose Byrne Will Never Quit

As the months of quarantine crawled by, Rose Byrne learned a fun new skill: crafting cocktails. "I got into being an artisanal cocktail waitress," she says, laughing. "But I'm really slow at it. For me, it's time consuming and labor intensive. My husband [actor Bobby Cannavale] will be like, 'I've been waiting for 25 minutes.'" For the record, she and Bobby aren't actually married, but they call each other husband and wife. (Because after nine years together and two kids, why not?) They are currently living on the West Coast (Rose has been working there) with their young sons, Rafa and Rocco. At this point, the glamour of the Hollywood red carpet seems like something from another planet. "All my beauty routines have gone out the window," says Rose, 41. "I spend my days covered in markers, Play-Doh, and flour."
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for 'Physical' [Video]

Apple has posted the official trailer for 'Physical', a new series coming to Apple TV+. Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is a quietly tormented housewife in ’80s San Diego, who, behind closed doors, battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

'Physical' Trailer Is Here To Fill The 'Glow'-Sized Hole In Your Heart

Seemingly created in a lab to satiate fans still disgruntled over the cancelation of “Glow,” the new dark comedy “Physical” starring Rose Byrne is almost here to scratch the nostalgia-driven 1980s itch in your life. The 10-episode series, which premieres on Apple TV+ on June 18, follows Byrne’s Sheila Rubin,...
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple shares first trailer for Apple TV+ drama 'Physical'

The first trailer of "Physical" shows a struggling housewife begin her journey to an aerobics empire, premieres June 18 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode original series, created by Annie Weisman, stars Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a woman who gets hooked on aerobics and starts a business videotaping the exercise. The dark comedy seeks to capture the journey of an enterprising woman in 1980s San Diego.
Collider

'Physical': New Trailer Deep Dives Into Rose Byrne's Darkly Comedic Series About the World of '80s Aerobics

Apple TV+ has just released a brand-new full trailer for their upcoming dramedy Physical starring Rose Byrne, which only serves to remind us that the '80s never truly go out of style. The trailer drop follows the release of an official teaser last month, which gave us an initial look at the darkly comedic series that is already giving us some serious GLOW vibes. Granted, if there's anyone who can toe the line between hilarious and twisted, it's Byrne herself.
TV & VideosVulture

Physical Trailer: Rose Byrne Commits Her Blood, Sweat, and ’80s Hair to an Aerobics Empire

Nobody commits to absolute, unnerving girlboss intensity like Rose Byrne, and so AppleTV+ has sent her back to the 1980s to build her own aerobics empire. In Physical, Byrne stars as a San Diego housewife with an abrasive inner monologue, a layabout husband, and a disorder about her self-image who finds an outlet through exercise classes and eventually starts her own business videotaping and teaching them. Annie Weisman created and runs the series, which was directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing. Physical premieres on AppleTV+ on June 18. Bring your own leotards.
TV & VideosNME

Watch Rose Byrne as a housewife-cum-aerobics tycoon in trailer for new dramedy ‘Physical’

A new Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya) directed television dramedy is coming to Apple TV+, titled Physical and starring Australian actress Rose Byrne. Created by Annie Weisman, the ten-part series sees Byrne take on the role of Sheila Rubin. A seemingly dutiful ’80s housewife, Sheila is occupied with supporting her husband’s bid for state assembly, while also battling her own self-image issues. She takes up aerobics in the hopes of feeling better about her body, thus beginning her journey to become an aerobics tycoon with a workout tape empire.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Rose Matafeo Falls for a Famous Actor in “Starstruck”

An underemployed millennial living in East London crosses paths with a movie star in “Starstuck,” an HBO Max series from comedian Rose Matafeo. A new trailer for the comedy sees Jessie (Matafeo) shocked to discover that her hookup from the night before, Tom (Nikesh Patel), is on billboards and in multiplexes. In Jessie’s friend’s words, “Tom Kapoor is a famous actor, and you’re a little rat nobody.”
CelebritiesThe FADER

Cover Story: David Byrne

Revisit The FADER’s 2009 interview with David Byrne ahead of this week’s episode of The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson. Entering David Byrne's Manhattan studio is a bit like walking into the office of the world’s coolest anthropology professor. The SoHo loftspace is littered with all manner of cultural ephemera. There is a wall of art books cozied up to a series of anatomical models from the ’50s, a handful of original paintings (some of which appeared on Talking Heads album covers), a small pyramid of canned artichoke hearts, various bicycles, a wall-size map of New York City and a bookcase filled with kitschy toys, a few of which are delicately balanced on top of a trophy from something called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ComicsGematsu

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power overview trailer

Publisher Nintendo and developer Toybox Games have released a four-minute Japanese overview trailer for DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power. The trailer introduces playable hero characters Barbara Gordon (Batgirl), Kara Danvers (Supergirl), and Diana Prince (Wonder Woman), playable villain characters Harleen Quinzel (Harley Quinn), Selina Kyle (Catwoman), and Carol Ferris (Star Sapphire), as well as the game’s combat system, and city exploration.
MusicThe FADER

David Byrne on a lifetime of innovation and finding

Read the full transcript for the third episode of The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson. Subscribe to The FADER Uncovered wherever you listen to podcasts, and shop The FADER Uncovered capsule collection here. I’m Mark Ronson, and this is The FADER Uncovered podcast. In this interview series, I’ll be speaking...
Celebritiesbitchute.com

Rose Smith

Celebrity Ink™ is noted for treasuring a team of best tattoo artists in the Gold Coast. They can customise a design as per clientele requirements and maintain hygiene under all circumstances. Celebrity Ink™ knows tattoos are forever, and they are much more than ornamentation. Tattoos allow you to get heard, or in other words, act as a means of expressing your deepest sentiments.