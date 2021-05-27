Rose Byrne taps into the power of the leotard in Physical trailer

We’ve all been there. Setting goals to “eat well and workout” everyday only for the humdrum and pressures of life to boot it off our schedules day after day. We know in some way we will feel better if we actually went, but seriously, time and energy are not infinite resources. Apple TV+’s new series Physical follows Sheila Rubin, a mother and wife who harnesses the power of the leotard to change her life. Every day Rubin, played by Rose Byrne, fails to meet the expectations of the life she wants for herself, until she stumbles into an aerobics studio. After her husband loses his job, she joins the studio as a teacher. From there, she and her new coworker seek to build a workout empire while uplifting the women around them. The vicious voice in Byrne’s head keeps pushing her forward, but it may be beyond her limits.