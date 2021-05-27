School Is Back In Session In This Cruel Summer Episode 8 Promo

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAs Cruel Summer barrels toward its big finale, fans are finally getting answers about the questions they’ve been asking all season. Episode 7 ended on a huge bombshell, and with only three episodes left in the YA series, more shocking reveals are bound to keep coming. Just look at the Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 8 promo, which raises the stakes even further for our heroines.

TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 5 recap: As the Carny Gods Intended

In Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 5, the main “event” is the Skylin County Fair, taking place on July 29, 1993, 1994 and 1995. This episode is important for many reasons. Although it doesn’t necessarily provide any new answers, it does give us a much better look at the predatory side of Martin Harris and the way he groomed Kate before kidnapping her.
TV SeriesElite Daily

These Theories About Annabelle On 'Cruel Summer' Will Make You Think

Freeform's new YA series Cruel Summer is dishing out mystery after mystery with every new episode. And while there are so many questions surrounding the series, the biggest centers around one major character. Or at least, I think it's a character. Nothing's confirmed, but these theories about Annabelle on Cruel Summer will keep your inner detective musing until answers are revealed.
TV SeriesRefinery29

After That Episode 7 Twist, Can Cruel Summer Live Up To Its Own Ideals?

Spoilers are ahead. So it all comes down to this. Even with three episodes left, Freeform's mystery series Cruel Summer has already laid down a gauntlet for itself. Can the Jessica Biel-produced series actually live up to its — so far — nuanced take on victim blaming, gaslighting, grooming, and the ways that young women are often blamed for their own abuse? The most recent episode gives us our most in depth and distressing look yet at what Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) went through while trapped by Martin Harris (Blake Lee). In an incredibly upsetting scene, we see the ways that Kate lost control of her life and agency, not just at the hands of Harris but also at the mercy of her mother's meddling in the wake of the tragedy. But as the episode ends we are left with a painful truth: Kate lied about her relationship with Martin and now Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), her schoolmate whose life was ruined by her accusations, knows about it.
MoviesRefinery29

Can We Trust Mallory On Cruel Summer? Harley Quinn Smith Certainly Thinks So

Mild spoilers are ahead. Freeform's Cruel Summer seems like the kind of project any young actor would dream of. The teen thriller sets up nuanced and thoughtful representations of womanhood, growing up, and the horrors of being a teenage girl in a way that feels rare for any television show, let alone one on the usually family friendly Freeform. For Harley Quinn Smith, bringing the rawly authentic best friend of both Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) to life was something she couldn't say no to.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Blake Lee Reveals Which IRL Serial Killer Inspired the Cruel Summer Kidnapper

Watch: Sarah Drew Promises a Satisfying Ending to "Cruel Summer" A villain you wouldn't expect. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Blake Lee opened up about his villainous character on the new Freeform hit, Cruel Summer. For those who've yet to tune into the popular new drama, the show takes place during the summers of 1993, 1994 and 1995. What's so interesting about those summers? Well, they include the kidnapping of popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), her return and the accusation that nerdy-girl-turned-queen-bee Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) may've known about Kate's whereabouts the whole time.
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

Cruel Summer Review: Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis (Season 1 Episode 7)

Kate Wallis’s birthdays get progressively better on Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7, “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis,” and it makes for another perfect episode of television. We get an answer about who put the “Liar” note on Kate’s door, and let’s be honest — it’s not too surprising that mama...
TV SeriesDecider

How Did Martin Harris Die in ‘Cruel Summer’?

If you’ve been wondering about a certain someone in Cruel Summer, there’s a good reason for that. Even though Martin (Blake Lee) is one of the most discussed characters in this Freeform original he hasn’t been on screen for much of this season. Cruel Summer follows the fictional kidnapping of...
TV SeriesElite Daily

This New Clue On Cruel Summer Could Unravel Everything

While every new episode of Cruel Summer gives viewers more to mull over, the June 1 installment confirms one thing: You absolutely cannot trust any of the shady characters on this show. Episode 8 ended with the reveal of a major clue that casts light on another suspect. With only two episodes left in the thrilling first season, it kinda looks like a simple snow globe *could* be the key to solving the case of Kate and Jeanette once and for all...
Designers & CollectionsDecider

‘Cruel Summer’s Costume Designer Shares Where She Got Those Iconic ‘90s Looks

Period-specific television is hard. It’s tempting for shows to relentlessly lean into the shoulder pads or fringe of their decades, sacrificing authenticity for fun. But there’s one show that understands the assignment. And if you’ve fallen in love with Cruel Summer‘s take on ’90s fashion, you have one person to thank for your new obsession: costume designer Taneia Lednicky. Decider spoke to Lednicky about how she navigated the tricky fashion difficulties between Cruel Summer‘s three timelines, the steps she took to make the fashion true to the series’ Texas setting, and — most excitingly — where she found some of Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette’s (Chiara Aurelia) best looks.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Let's Dissect Every Tiny Clue In The New Cruel Summer Promo, Shall We?

Throughout Cruel Summer, one question has persisted in viewers’ minds: How did Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) end up trapped in vice principal Martin Harris’ (Blake Lee) basement? She was held captive until summer of 1994, but the show still hasn’t revealed all the horrifying details of what went down. Well, buckle up: The Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 9 promo teases some major Kate reveals.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 14, 15 spoilers!

Is Charmed new tonight on The CW, and is this brief season 3 hiatus at an official end as of yet? We know that there’s excitement in the air about what’s coming up — there has to be when you think about what’s on the line! Mel is in jeopardy, Harry’s story is about to veer off-course, and in general, it’s fair to expect the mythology to expand in some rather big ways.
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

What’s On Tonight: “Cruel Summer” Ups The Drama, And “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” Ends

Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00 pm) — This relatively new series is set in the 1990s and chronicles the aftermath of a popular teen’s disappearance. Things get a little unusual when an apparently unrelated quiet kid becomes hugely popular. This week, Kate is torn between keeping a secret and letting it go, while Mallory gets surprised. Summer may be ended with school starting this week, but the drama is only getting more intense as a result of Jeanette and Kate’s lie.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Flash 7×12 Promo Teases Cisco’s Emotional Final Episode

It’s the end of an era. Unlike certain other Arrowverse shows, The Flash has managed to hold on to nearly all of its original cast members. Until now, that is, as season 7 is set to feature the exits of both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes. Cavanagh’s effectively already been written out, though he’s expected to make another guest spot later this run, but the next episode of the DC show will serve as Valdes’ last regular appearance as fan favorite Cisco Ramon. And this promo for the outing teases one very emotional goodbye.
Violent Crimesimdb.com

Blake Lee's Favorite Cruel Summer Scene Has Nothing to Do With His Character

Moved to tears. That's how Cruel Summer star Blake Lee, who made history alongside husband Ben Lewis by starring in Lifetime's first queer Christmas film, The Christmas Setup, felt watching the gay love story unfold on the Freeform hit. For those unfamiliar with the show, the teen thriller offered up a tender moment in episode three when they had closeted teen couple Vince (Allius Barnes) and Ben (Nathaniel Ashton) share a moment at a secret gay bar. "The producers showed us the clip where they go to the gay bar and they dance together," Blake told E! News. "And they showed it to us when we were shooting in Texas still and all of us were crying. One, I mean, I think it's so important for...