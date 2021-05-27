School Is Back In Session In This Cruel Summer Episode 8 Promo

Spoilers are ahead. So it all comes down to this. Even with three episodes left, Freeform's mystery series Cruel Summer has already laid down a gauntlet for itself. Can the Jessica Biel-produced series actually live up to its — so far — nuanced take on victim blaming, gaslighting, grooming, and the ways that young women are often blamed for their own abuse? The most recent episode gives us our most in depth and distressing look yet at what Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) went through while trapped by Martin Harris (Blake Lee). In an incredibly upsetting scene, we see the ways that Kate lost control of her life and agency, not just at the hands of Harris but also at the mercy of her mother's meddling in the wake of the tragedy. But as the episode ends we are left with a painful truth: Kate lied about her relationship with Martin and now Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), her schoolmate whose life was ruined by her accusations, knows about it.