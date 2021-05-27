Easy Life: Life’s A Beach

A half-asleep great horned owl woke up from a nap to pose for Express photographer Roland Lane over the weekend as its ear-like tufts flapped in the breeze. The raptor, spotted out Croy Canyon, was joined by another owl at its roost. Also known as ‘hoot owls,’ great horned owls are fierce predators that can take on prey larger than themselves, including ospreys and falcons. More commonly, though, they dine on rabbits, squirrels, skunks, mice and other rodents. The owls get their name from the feathered tufts on their heads that resemble horns. At night, they often perform duets with a distinctive rhythm: “Hoo, h-HOO, hoo, hoo.”