Easy Life: Life’s A Beach

By Jamie Muir
readdork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a band who claim they don’t know what they’re doing, Easy Life sure seem like they’re on a charge. With their debut album finally here, it’s bucket and spade time for one of the hottest new acts on the planet. Words: Jamie Muir. It’s February 2020. Dork has just...

readdork.com
MusicNME

Easy Life: “We bang the drum for places like Leicester because no one else will”

Easy Life’s Murray Matravers may well have done one of the last acts of regretful karaoke for quite some time. When his band won the gong for Best New British Act at the NME Awards in February 2020 – just before the world began to ground to a halt – the frontman shunned a gushing acceptance speech, commandeered the mic and belted out an a cappella version of ‘She Will Be Loved’ by Maroon 5. There was no warning or commentary afterward – the giddy lads skulked off the stage like they’d just watched their mate moon the whole school assembly. It was a brilliantly baffling awards show moment.
MusicNME

Easy Life share woozy new track ‘Ocean View’

Easy Life have released new track ‘Ocean View’, the final preview of their anticipated debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’. Ahead of the record’s arrival this Friday (May 28), the Leicester band have shared the laidback track, which comes with some typically outlandish visuals. In the accompanying video, frontman Murray Matravers...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Steve Aoki, AFI, Easy Life, more

Steve Aoki and Yves V have released the video for their new track ‘Complicated’. Featuring vocals from Ryan Cavereo, it co-opts the chorus from Avril Lavigne’s 2002 track of the same name. YouTube channel Two Minutes To Late Night has released a cover of Björk’s ‘Hyperballad’, featuring Cave In’s Stephen...
Musicreaddork.com

Easy Life have dropped their latest album teaser, new single ‘ocean view’

Easy Life have shared a video for their new single ‘ocean view’, a cut from their upcoming debut album. It’s a song about “managing expectations,” Murray explains. “With great anticipation comes great disappointment. ‘ocean view’ is the feeling of taking your mate/lover out on a wild trip to the seaside and finding out the whole trip is massively underwhelming, and they don’t even enjoy trips to the beach.”
