Journal: 2 Vaccines by China Appear Effective

With the ongoing increase in the number of COVID positive cases and additional challenge posed by Black Fungus infections, Indians are demanding buying Chinese vaccines in order to meet the urgent requirement and save lives of millions of people. According to media reports, India hopes to get the required 2 billion vaccines by the end of this year through adding Russia’s Sputnik V to the mix and ramping up capacity at the two existing local producers, Serum Institute of India Ltd., which makes the AstraZeneca Plc shots, and Bharat Biotech Ltd., which has yet to publish efficacy data of its inactivated virus vaccine. A few other options have been included to make up the shortfall on planners’ spreadsheets. What happens in the real world, however, may only be a slight improvement over the current dribs and drabs of doses. Fewer than 2 million Indians are getting vaccinated every day, 40 percent less than in April when the inventory wasn’t as thin as now.