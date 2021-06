(As of 9:25-a.m.) The Iowa Department of Public Health, today (Wednesday), reports 189 new COVID-19 positive tests and four additional deaths, after three days of no deaths reported. The latest numbers include one additional death in Union County, where the pandemic total is 34. The health department reported 401,304 total positive tests, and 6,039 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 2,363 at Long-Term Care facilities. Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate is unchanged, at 2.8%. The 7-day average is down from 2.7% over the past few days, to 2.5% as of today.