Longtime Dayton TV anchor to retire

Towne Properties is proud to mark its 60th anniversary this month. The milestone has company leaders reflecting on the strong portfolio of properties it has assembled while also looking ahead to exciting projects on its horizon. Founded on June 1, 1961, by partners Neil Bortz, Marvin Rosenberg and Lambert Agin, the company focused on creating unique, exciting quality rental housing in the Mount Adams neighborhood of Cincinnati. Towne Properties quickly expanded to developing award-winning, luxury garden apartment communities in Cincinnati, Dayton, and Lexington. In addition, it began adding downtown and suburban offices, condominiums, retail, and recreational properties to its development portfolio, along with land development, and began managing properties for third parties. Today, Towne Properties manages a portfolio of more than 14,000 apartments, 113,000 HOA/COA units, 600,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, plus two recreation properties. With offices in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky and Raleigh, North Carolina, Towne Properties specializes in real estate management, construction, renovation, and development. The anniversary is meaningful to Towne Properties because its longevity reflects the commitment it has made to the communities it serves by fulfilling its mission of creating great places to live, work, shop, and play. "We remain true to our original goal of building value through long-term management, quality construction and renovation, and a development team that is second to none," says Neil Bortz, Founder at Towne Properties. "It's what has kept us at the forefront of the real estate industry since the beginning." This milestone comes in the wake of recent accomplishments, including: • Expansion into the Cleveland and Toledo markets managing third-party owned communities. • Planned development of a 100-unit apartment building along the Cincinnati riverfront. • Recognition from SatisFacts in 2020 as a “Company Winner for Resident Satisfaction” at its apartment communities. • Achievement of the 2021 Pillar Award for Community Service in Greater Cincinnati. "This year is a time for us to reflect on the past 60 years while looking toward the future," says CEO Adam Bortz. "Our core belief that we exist to build better communities drives our entire business and will lead us into the next 60 years. When you do the right thing, success follows." About Towne Properties: Towne Properties is an integrated real estate company based in Cincinnati with offices in Columbus, Dayton, Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky and Raleigh, North Carolina. Its diversified business model allows it to adapt to real estate's cyclical nature. This integrated approach enables the company to be nimble and has contributed to its longevity. Towne Properties also believes in giving back to the community and is consistently recognized as a stellar community citizen.