Dayton, OH

Longtime Dayton TV anchor to retire

By DBJ Staff
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 11 days ago
A well-known Dayton TV anchor is set to retire later this year. Mark Allan announced this week he is retiring from WDTN-TV Channel 2 News after 25 years in Dayton. "Thank you Miami Valley for 25 great years!," he said on Twitter. His last day with the station will be...

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
