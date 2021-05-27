Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 13.2 feet Thursday evening. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.3 Thu 7 pm CDT 15.8 15.4 14.9