Astronomy

Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

By Jeremy Roth
fox8live.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – Stargazers the world over were treated to a rare interstellar double feature this week as May’s flower super moon coincided with 2021′s first lunar eclipse. The result was a large and vivid super blood moon. The best views of the phenomenon were in the Pacific Rim and the...

www.fox8live.com
