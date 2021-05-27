Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate Announced
During the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary live stream, Square Enix made several announcements for the franchise. Included were announcements for Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi, Dragon Quest X Version 6, Dragon Quest X Offline, Dragon Quest Treasures, and a Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake. While only a couple of these are confirmed for a western release, the big news was the final announcement. Dragon Quest XII is in development, though there’s no confirmation on platforms or release timing yet. Titled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, the upcoming sequel is aiming to take a slight detour from the traditional franchise.gotgame.com