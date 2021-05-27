Vistas: “We all found this record much easier to get through than the debut”

‘these words are all for you’, out 9.24 via Nettwerk - Preorder Here. New Single “nothing but the love” Out Now - LISTEN HERE / WATCH HERE. The much-anticipated debut full-length album from Wrabel, ‘these words are all for you’, will drop on Sept. 24 via Big Gay Records/Nettwerk, ushering into the world the next chapter from one of modern music’s most celebrated, versatile, powerhouse songwriters and rising artists. Also today Wrabel has announced a short, intimate run of live dates, the nothing but the piano tour, which includes a stop at NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge and an album release show at LA’s The Regent Theater this late summer/early fall. Wrabel will also perform this Sunday (6.06) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as part of the OutLoud: Raising Voices festival.