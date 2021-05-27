Vistas: “We all found this record much easier to get through than the debut”

I’m not sure why Channel 4 bothered with Before We Die, the latest wave in the seemingly unstoppable tsunami of police procedural dramas. There’s nothing intrinsically wrong with it, as such. It’s the kind of bewilderingly complicated detective drama we’ve become used to, the sort where you can’t quite recall who’s doing what to whom, or why, but we still feel for the various complicated characters living their complicated lives.It’s actually a remake of an original Scandi noir import of the same name from a few years ago, but the action has relocated from Stockholm to, erm, Bristol. And a very...