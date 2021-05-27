Maverick’s Playlist & Recall Network Launch Virtual Event ‘Proxima’
If you’ve been watching the news lately you’ve likely heard about the current craze around NFTs (non-fungible tokens). In response to a non-existent live music scene due to Covid, forward thinking record label Maverick's Playlist are once again hosting a virtual festival: “Proxima” where people can come for free and also buy their favorite artists’ NFTs at the event. Though many of us are still stuck indoors, we can all party in the realm of virtual reality.www.edmsauce.com