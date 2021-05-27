Maverick’s Playlist & Recall Network Launch Virtual Event ‘Proxima’

Enjoy a carefully curated boating soundtrack while living the lake life. When you’re into the boating lifestyle, the soundtrack of summer includes waves lapping on boat hulls, wildlife around the water and, of course, some sweet jams streaming from your speakers. Mercury Marine wants to make sure you not only have the products needed to enjoy a great summer on the water this year, but also the perfect playlist to serve as a backdrop to your boating adventures. To make it easy for you to find the right tunes, Mercury is rolling out a series of summer boating playlists on Spotify.