Flourish Again

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro promised the Yanomami indigenous people in remarks released Sunday that there will be no mining on their land unless they want it. The right-wing president's remarks come amid charges by the Yanomami that their lands are being seized and they themselves are coming under attack, from people doing mining illegally. "If you do not want mining, there will be no mining. There are indigenous brothers in other places, inside and outside the Amazon that do want mining, that want to cultivate the land, and we are going to respect their wishes," Bolsonaro said in a video released Sunday of a meeting he held last week with Yanomami leaders. The government is preparing a law to regulate mining on lands assigned to indigenous peoples.