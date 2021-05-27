Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Flourish Again

By Staff
thejacksonpress.org
 5 days ago

The more they were oppressed, the more they multiplied and spread. Exodus 1:12. Given enough sunlight and water, vibrant wildflowers carpet areas of California such as Antelope Valley and Figueroa Mountain. But what happens when drought strikes? Scientists have discovered that certain wildflowers store large quantities of their seeds underground instead of allowing them to push through the soil and bloom. After the drought, the plants use the seeds they’ve saved to begin to flourish again.

thejacksonpress.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Israelites#Plants#Soil#Wildflowers#Harsh Conditions#Ruthless Overseers#Scientists#Nlt#Infanticide#Slave Masters#Bricks#Pharaoh#Antelope Valley#Figueroa Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Egypt
Related
Sciencemiami.edu

How do we flourish? Researchers plan to count the ways.

Aristotle called it “eudaimonia,” a Greek word that is usually translated as happiness. In his book “Nicomachean Ethics,” the philosopher posed that humans’ main goal in life was to reach “eudaimonia,” or happiness. Blaine Fowers, a professor at the School of Education and Human Development, believes that the philosopher was...
Books & LiteratureCommonweal

Never Again?

One of the few happy memories Ann would share from her childhood was the time she spent in a Dutch orphanage. She talked about it often—the endless fields of red and yellow tulips that surrounded the place; the Dutch princess who sometimes stopped by to visit; the day trips to Amsterdam to visit the Rijksmuseum. Every time Ann reminisced about her time there, her pale blue eyes would light up her thin, wrinkled face and a small smile would sneak across her lips. Tulips were her favorite flower.
Advocacyamerica.gov

Pakistani entrepreneurs flourish in the U.S.

Immigrants come to the United States from every part of the world, and many from Pakistan have pioneered a variety of ventures in their new home. Here are three recent success stories. Feeding the homeless. Kazi Mannan was inspired to feed the homeless in Washington, so in 2014 he started...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Camper life flourish under Covid era

FOR French retiree Jean-Michel Sibois, travelling will no longer be the same in the age of Covid-19. He is now among legions who have bought motorhomes to escape in their own travel bubbles. “You don’t imagine travelling as before, on an airplane heading to a faraway destination,” said Sibois, who...
Loretto, PAfrancis.edu

Comm students uncover Flourishing Moments during pandemic

Students Focus on “Flourishing Moments” in Reflections on Pandemic Experience. Students in the Communications Program’s capstone course, Multiplatform Storytelling, completed a three-part oral history project titled “Documenting the Pandemic” during the spring 2021 semester. In Part 1 of the assignment, the 20 students shared their pandemic experiences, using the camera...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Brazil leader promises Yanomami no unwanted mining on their lands

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro promised the Yanomami indigenous people in remarks released Sunday that there will be no mining on their land unless they want it. The right-wing president's remarks come amid charges by the Yanomami that their lands are being seized and they themselves are coming under attack, from people doing mining illegally. "If you do not want mining, there will be no mining. There are indigenous brothers in other places, inside and outside the Amazon that do want mining, that want to cultivate the land, and we are going to respect their wishes," Bolsonaro said in a video released Sunday of a meeting he held last week with Yanomami leaders. The government is preparing a law to regulate mining on lands assigned to indigenous peoples.
Healthvaughantoday.ca

Joyce Ishakwan Survey: A space for recommendations

On Monday, the head of the Public Inquiry Committee, Jihan Kamel, will hear special recommendations from Ino surgeon Stanley Volant, assistant professor at McGill University School of Medicine Samir Shaheen Hussein, as well as the president of the First Nations Association. From Quebec-Labrador, Ghislaine Pickard. On Friday, the president of...
Plano, ILPosted by
The Voice

Dying, handy, cursive, should be revived to flourish

Do you think the loss of cursive writing affects you or your day-to-day life?. Cursive writing is only taught in some schools in the United States which has resulted in a marked decline in the early 21st Century. The No Child Left Behind act of 2001 dropped cursive writing as a requirement, and many schools adopted Keyboard to their curriculum instead. By 2010, Common Core had dropped cursive handwriting. As a result, many, if not most children in the United States, cannot decipher handwritten letters.
Designscotscoop.com

Opinion: Anti-homeless architecture is the pinnacle of stupidity

Anti-homeless architecture is one of the top three most stupid things in the world, falling short only to Elon Musk and people who dislike “Pokémon.”. A form of hostile and exclusionary design, anti-homeless architecture comes in many shapes and sizes. Some are more obvious, like large spikes under bridges; others are subtle, taking the form of additional armrests planted in the middle of a long public bench. Regardless of its appearance, its malicious intentions and effects remain the same.
Worlduaemoments.com

Safest Places To Travel in 2021

Don’t we all miss travelling? Especially after the world went into chaos starting early 2020. However, since the distribution of vaccines, some countries have reopened their borders to foreign tourists, as safety is now a top priority for all travellers. While conditions can change in a time of hurry, there...
Americasredlakenationnews.com

Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident

TORONTO - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday it 's not an isolated incident that over 200 children were found buried at a former Indigenous residential school. Trudeau's comments come as Indigenous leaders are calling for an examination of every former residential school site - institutions that held children taken from families across the nation.
Madison, WIwortfm.org

East Side’s “Grow” Flourishes Into The Community

On the 800 block of East Johnson Street in Madison plants and flowers are almost literally spilling out of a storefront. Grow Greenhouse, recently opened by former ER nurse Melissa O’Brien, adds to the unique array of small businesses on the near east side. O’Brien began Grow with just two trays of plants she put out on her front porch to share with the neighborhood.
Americasbradfordtoday.ca

Quebec open to searching residential school sites for possible graves

Quebec's Indigenous Affairs Minister says the province is open to searching the grounds of former residential schools for graves if survivors and their families are in favour. Ian Lafrenière says his office has started reaching out to families, Indigenous leaders, and his federal counterpart to discuss the possibility. The discovery...
AccidentsLight Stalking

9 Dead in Selfie Attempt Disaster

We’ve covered tragic stories of selfies gone awry but this one is somewhat on another level given how many people were impacted by this event. Long story short, a selfie attempt on a boat in Indonesia ended in tragedy with 9 people suspected dead after the craft capsized due to too many people crowding in the front of the boat for a picture opportunity.
Worldwnewsnetwork.com

The Pope is silent as calls for him to apologize grow

VANCOUVER (WNEWS) — Calls for the Pope to apologize continue to pour in. Catholic bishops in Canada have issued statements expressing anguish, offering prayers to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation after the remains of 215 children were found buried in a residential school in Kamloops. The Kamloops Indian Residential...
Americascommentaryboxsports.com

Mass grave of 215 Aboriginal children hit at a former boarding school in Canada

In Canada, there was a shock when the remains of 215 Aboriginal children were discovered last weekend near a former Indian boarding school in British Columbia. This discovery is a definitive confirmation of the country’s dark history with boarding schools for indigenous children, which many consider a “cultural genocide”. The...
ScienceScientific American

At the Bottom of Lake Huron, an Ancient Mystery Materializes

The air was likely frigid as the hunter lit a small fire. The caribou would come in the morning—forced through the narrow strip of marshland where he camped. There was nowhere else to go. The land was flanked by water on both sides, and large stones had been laid out in slanting lines to funnel the animals into this bottleneck. The hunter struck his weapon to sharpen its edge in anticipation. In that moment, two glassy flakes splintered away from the point of impact and fell to his feet. They would be buried there for nearly 10,000 years.