NBA

Derrick Rose is ready for heavy workload after game two heroics

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is ready for the heavy workload that likely awaits for the rest of this series after his game two heroics on Wednesday.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

