Derrick Rose is ready for heavy workload after game two heroics
Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is ready for the heavy workload that likely awaits for the rest of this series after his game two heroics on Wednesday.www.audacy.com
Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is ready for the heavy workload that likely awaits for the rest of this series after his game two heroics on Wednesday.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan