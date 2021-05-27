Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Pete Davidson Hints He’s Ready To Leave ‘SNL’: I Wont Do ’18 Seasons’ Like Kenan

By Alyssa Norwin
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pete Davidson’s time on ‘SNL’ may be coming to an end. In a new roundtable interview, he revealed that he’s ready to ‘hang up the jersey.’. After seven years on Saturday Night Live, it might be time for Pete Davidson to move on. The comedian opened up about his future on the show during a comedy roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter. During the discussion, Pete appeared alongside his co-star, Chris Redd, who began the talk about his future on the show. Chris pointed out that he had no plans to stay on SNL for a very long time like Kenan Thompson, who’s been on the show since 2003.

hollywoodlife.com
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Michael Che
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Snl#Show Time#Saturday Night Live#Mtv#Comedian#Dude#The Hollywood Reporter#Cast Members#Television#Guy Code#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘SNL': Pete Davidson Saves Mars (and the Show) in ‘The Astronaut’ Short (Video)

Pete Davidson’s infamous character Chad returned to “Saturday Night Live” this week, and he was just as careless as ever — but this time, he was also a hero. “The Astronaut” — clearly spoofing Matt Damon’s “The Martian” — tells the story of a small colony of pioneers on Mars, sent up thanks to host Elon Musk’s SpaceX program. Or rather, it tells the apparent end of their story, as their oxygen supply is running out thanks to a solar storm.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Pete Davidson’s “Chad on Mars” Is the Only Musk-Watch New ‘SNL’ Sketch

Chad was back on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it was the highlight of a surprisingly solid show hosted by Elon Musk. This time around, Pete Davidson’s uber-slacker starred in “Chad on Mars,” with an expedition to Mars gone wrong. Musk, playing himself, oversees the operation from Space X mission control and calls upon a hero to save the day as a massive solar storm bears down upon the colonists on Mars.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live Update: Good-ish Elon Musk, Cyrus Rehearsal & More

So with only about 48 hours to go until Elon Musk takes the stage with musical guest Miley Cyrus, NBC's Saturday Night Live has released a clip of two mini-promos that…well… we'll get to in a minute. Because along with the clip, we have Cyrus checking in from musical rehearsals and some more thoughts from SNL cast member Pete Davidson about the Musk buzz over the past two weeks.
TV & VideosVulture

Saturday Night Live Recap: The Dogefather Cops to the Hustle

Before this week’s show started, Elon Musk had already won. This week alone, his SpaceX Starship launched and landed; dogecoin value was up; and, thanks to Lorne and the gang at NBC, Musk seemed like just another average industry titan hosting SNL. Despite Musk’s history of, say, giving questionable epidemiological advice and trolling his own baby with complete confidence, the gig surely convinced a wedge of the American public he’s just a cheeky one percenter in it for the lulz. Hell, he even solicited some sketch ideas on Twitter, and floated his own gems like “Woke James Bond.” And despite a tweet about testing out “just how live” SNL really is, ultimately Musk just wanted to seem dangerous and naughty.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Michael Che Speaks Out After Saturday Night Live Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live" Michael Che is addressing the backlash surrounding one of his Saturday Night Live sketches. The most recent episode of SNL, which aired on May 8, was already high on people's radar for booking Elon Musk as the host. The show's decision caused controversy, with several cast members speaking out about the Tesla CEO's debut on the long-running series.
CelebritiesBillboard

Pete Davidson Calls Critics of Kid Cudi's 'SNL' Dress 'Close-Minded': 'I Loved It'

Pete Davidson has Kid Cudi's back when it comes to the Kurt Cobain-inspired dress he wore on Saturday Night Live last month. The comedian and SNL castmember stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday (May 6) to talk about the rapper's debut on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show, where he performed songs from his latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, including his final performance in a spaghetti-strap floral-print dress similar to one worn by the late Nirvana frontman in the '90s. Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh designed the garment, which Cudi later explained on Twitter would be included in his next Off-White collection.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson dishes on dinner with Elon Musk, Colin Jost and the ‘SNL’ cast

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson had a very interesting dinner with “SNL” host Elon Musk last week. Davidson, lives in St. George, went on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where he discussed how his dinner went with the Tesla CEO and chief designer of SpaceX. “The King of Staten Island” star was one of several “SNL” cast members who attended the dinner prior to Musk hosting “SNL.”
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

SNL's Pete Davidson Shares Candid Thoughts On His Romantic Approach With Women

Pete Davidson hasn't been famous for very long, but since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in Season 40 back in 2014, he's found himself dominating the headlines both for his appearances on the long-running hit, and for his personal life. Davidson has been attached to several famous women during his time on SNL, and with that many high profile romances in a relatively short period of time, you can probably imagine that people are interested in how he approaches women he's interested in. Well, Davidson just shared his candid thoughts on his romantic approach with women, and his fans might be surprised.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Says Kid Cudi's Music Kept Him From Taking His Own Life

Last month, Kid Cudi raised eyebrows when he took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform "Sad People." There wasn't anything too abnormal about the display, but some viewers were up in arms after seeing Cudi wearing a dress—one reportedly inspired by a gender-bending look once donned by late musician Kurt Cobain. Cudi, and SNL, received backlash from people who didn't want to turn on late-night television and see a man in a floral garb, but in his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Pete Davidson came to the rapper's defense.
MusicNME

Pete Davidson says he “wouldn’t be here” without Kid Cudi’s music

Pete Davidson has hailed Kid Cudi‘s music for saving his life, admitting that he “wouldn’t be here” without it. The SNL comic, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) in 2017, explained how the rapper/singer’s music has proved instrumental during his darkest hours. “I would’ve killed myself,” Davidson told...