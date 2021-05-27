Pete Davidson Hints He’s Ready To Leave ‘SNL’: I Wont Do ’18 Seasons’ Like Kenan
Pete Davidson’s time on ‘SNL’ may be coming to an end. In a new roundtable interview, he revealed that he’s ready to ‘hang up the jersey.’. After seven years on Saturday Night Live, it might be time for Pete Davidson to move on. The comedian opened up about his future on the show during a comedy roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter. During the discussion, Pete appeared alongside his co-star, Chris Redd, who began the talk about his future on the show. Chris pointed out that he had no plans to stay on SNL for a very long time like Kenan Thompson, who’s been on the show since 2003.hollywoodlife.com