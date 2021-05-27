Pete Davidson Hints He’s Ready To Leave ‘SNL’: I Wont Do ’18 Seasons’ Like Kenan

Before this week’s show started, Elon Musk had already won. This week alone, his SpaceX Starship launched and landed; dogecoin value was up; and, thanks to Lorne and the gang at NBC, Musk seemed like just another average industry titan hosting SNL. Despite Musk’s history of, say, giving questionable epidemiological advice and trolling his own baby with complete confidence, the gig surely convinced a wedge of the American public he’s just a cheeky one percenter in it for the lulz. Hell, he even solicited some sketch ideas on Twitter, and floated his own gems like “Woke James Bond.” And despite a tweet about testing out “just how live” SNL really is, ultimately Musk just wanted to seem dangerous and naughty.